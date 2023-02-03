Insomniac is working hard on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which should release sometime this year, but that's far from its only superhero commitment.

Back in September 2021, it announced Marvel's Wolverine, a standalone game starring the famously gruff X-Man with a heart of gold, something we've heard very little about since.

Now, a new report from Jeff Grubb has suggested a few more details than have been publicly known so far, including the reassuring information that the game is aiming for what he calls a "hard R".

That means it'll have enough violence and mature content to earn a commensurate content rating, which fans will be pleased with given the bloody nature of Wolverine's work in comics and films historically.

Grubb also reported that the game is expected to probably launch in 2025, but that a late 2024 window is also still on the cards if the project can proceed at breakneck pace, something that can never be ruled out in the world of videogame development.

Despite his prominent status in the X-Men lineup, as showcased recently by Marvel's Midnight Suns, this game will apparently take place well before Logan joins up with Professor X.

Instead, it'll tell a story set in his long lonesome phase, and will apparently not echo Spider-Man's open-world setup. Rather, Grubb says it's taking inspiration from the two modern God of War games, and using open areas in a semi-linear structure to allow you to explore without total freedom.

Given the huge critical and commercial success enjoyed by God of War Ragnarok recently, it would seem that this is a formula that gamers are both familiar with and extremely enthusiastic about.

Grubb was speaking on a GiantBomb livestream that you can check out on Twitch if you want to hear the full context, but it seems we'll still have to wait a while longer to find out a great deal about Wolverine.

For one thing, with Spider-Man 2 expected later this year, Insomniac won't want to tread on its own toes in terms of promotional activity, so we wouldn't be too surprised if it's a while before more information or another trailer surfaces.