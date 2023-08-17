Insignia/ Pocket-lint Insignia NS-43F301NA22 43-inch UHD Fire TV $159.99 $299.99 Save $140 This Insignia 43-inch 4K TV brings plenty for its affordable price tag to satiate your entertainment needs including HDR10 support and DTS sound. $159.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a panel to fill wall space without maxing your credit line, this 43-inch Insignia Fire TV features 4K images, and right now, it’s well under $200 on Amazon.

Why you should buy Insignia's 43-inch 4K Fire TV

Whether you're looking to sink into your couch for a movie marathon or plugged into your console for some button mashing, this Insignia set promises a nice performance despite not featuring many frills. The TV features a standard 60Hz refresh rate at 3840 × 2160 with HDR10 support for an expanded colour palette and, if you’ve got a decent pair of speakers, DTS Studio sound. Additionally, Amazon's Fire TV operating system brings you all the trappings of modern streaming with easy access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, and all the other streaming staples.

Those who might have also picked up a smart thermostat or doorlock can also use the voice remote that comes with the TV to tell Alexa to "set the temperature to 72 degrees" or "lock the door." Plus, the TV is equipped with three HDMI ports if you want to link to consoles or laptops. Better yet, you don't even need a console to game on this panel - you can stream games from a nearby source or from the cloud via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

While these features are fairly ubiquitous, and not quite ready to make our list for the swankiest 4K TVs you can buy, you will get a TV that works well for a more than fair price point. Insignia sells its 43-inch Class F30 TVs at an MSRP of $300, but it's been hanging around closer to $200 in recent days. Analysis from price-tracking service Keepa indicates that number has dropped back down, closing in on recent all-time lows with the current price hovering at $200. On its own, even without comparison, a $160 TV that is the perfect impulse buy for those who want a quality and seamless entertainment hub.