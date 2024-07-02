Key Takeaways Inside Out 2 crosses $1 billion at worldwide box office in record time.

Expected to be released on Disney+ in mid-September, following a similar pattern to other Disney-released films.

Available to rent or buy on VOD platforms like Amazon, Apple, and Vudu in late August.

Though there has been plenty of gloom and doom surrounding 2024's box office receipts thus far, Inside Out 2 has become quite the bright spot, recently crossing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office after only 19 days of release, the fastest ever for an animated movie.

Right now, the only way to watch Pixar's latest film is to buy a movie ticket. However, with competition at the multiplex coming in swiftly from Despicable Me 4 this week, as well as Disney cousin Deadpool & Wolverine later this month, Disney is likely eager to get Inside Out 2 on their streaming platform, Disney+ in the very near future. And though we don't have an official date yet for when this title will be available, recent release timing from previous Disney hits might give us a little bit of a hint:

When will Inside out 2 be streaming on Disney+?

Though Disney technically could bring the animated feature to Disney+ as soon as next month (box office underperformer Lightyear notably hit the service just 48 days after release) it seems more likely that this film will be exclusively in theaters for a little longer to give audiences the chance to see it on the big screen through the end of the summer.

Good comparisons might be last year's Marvel hit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as fellow Pixar film Elemental, as both these titles did well at the box office and then hit Disney+ exactly 90 days after their big-screen debuts. Though Inside Out 2 is seeing box office success on a higher level, we'd still guess that this film will follow a similar release schedule as audiences taper off late in the summer, making a mid-September release date very likely.

Will Inside Out 2 be streaming anywhere else?

VOD services like Amazon, Vudu and Apple will have Inside Out 2 available to buy or rent

In addition to being available on Disney+, Inside Out 2 will also be available to rent or buy via all major VOD retailers, including Amazon, Apple and Vudu. The release date for these platforms will probably be 1-2 weeks earlier than the Disney+ release, so look for Inside Out 2 to be available on these digital platforms in late August.

Though physical releases have been less and less common, Inside Out 2 has become a massive release for Pixar and, as such, will likely get a Blu-Ray release at some point later this year.