Apple is strongly expected to launch its iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023 and it's the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that are capturing all of the attention right now. Both phones are set to be impressive additions to the iPhone lineup, but it's the bezels that are sure to be a key feature for many and a big upgrade over the iPhone 14 Pro.

If the rumors turn out to be true we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to have the smallest bezels ever shown on an iPhone, something that will not only make the new models stand out alongside previous iPhone models but also among the rest of the flagship phones on the market as well. Now, a new leak claims to give us a good look at how thin those bezels will be and how the impact they will have on the overall look and feel of the devices.

Bezels that are thinner than ever

Multiple reports have suggested that we can expect insanely thin bezels from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but a new tweet by Twitter leaker @UniverseIce claims to show a CAD image of the larger model. And it makes for exciting viewing.

While this is reportedly a CAD image for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro to effectively be a shrunken-down version of the same handset, at least in terms of the display and its bezels.

The leaker says that we can expect that "holding it in your hand is like holding a piece of glass," going on to say that "Apple has created the peak design of human mobile phones."

This of course mimics previous reports including a set of images shared by Ian Zelbo on Twitter. Zelbo is a 3D artist that has previously proven particularly good at creating realistic 3D images based on rumours of what devices will look like.

If everything goes the way we expect it to, Apple will announce the iPhone 15 lineup during an event in the early part of September, making the phones available to buy a matter of days later.

All of the 2023 iPhones are expected to sport USB-C ports in lieu of the familiar Lightning ports, while a new titanium design is thought to be coming to the Pro models.