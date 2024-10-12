I'm someone who is always on the lookout for new and exciting products to try in my home, especially when it comes to smart home devices. I've tested out many indoor cameras , sensors , robot vacuums, and other fun products that have changed my home and made things easier around the house. There's a ton on the market right now that can be used in the kitchen, and not just a smart speaker that you can keep on a ledge.

So, when I was offered the opportunity to test out a new kitchen device like the Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser, I jumped at the opportunity to simplify cooking and cleaning. However, after some testing, I don't know if it's worth cleaning your wallet for.

The Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser is a unique product for a home kitchen, but similar to an automatic towel dispenser in an airport or restaurant bathroom. Does it belong at home near your food? For me, it wasn't a fit. Read on for why.

Price, specs, & availability

This seems like a very overpriced invention

The Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser retails for $100 in black and $120 in both gray and white. You are able to purchase it at Amazon. For an automatic version of something that typically costs between $10 and $20, this paper towel holder is pricey. The dimensions of it are 7.5" x 10" x 16" and it weighs 4.25 pounds. It runs on either four D batteries or it has a plug for an AC outlet in the back of it. I utilized the plug as my sink is near an outlet, so it wasn't difficult to place it nearby and plug it in.

Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser Weight 4.25 pounds Colors Black, White, Gray Dimensions 7.5" x 10" x 16" Power Battery, AC Battery 4 D batteries

What I like about the Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser

You won't struggle loading this with a new roll

Setting up the Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser is rather simple. Once I took it out of the box,I saw that it comes with a user manual as well as the AC outlet cable.

You need to calibrate the machine in order for it to work properly.

The dispenser houses a handle on the top that allows for easy and quick mobility around the kitchen. So, I found its home next to my sink, I plugged it in and didn't have to move it much anymore.

The machine is simply motion sensor-powered, so I just waved my hand over it to get a fresh paper towel. I found the sensor does a good job of picking up the waving movement, which limited frustration.

You can set the machine to a set number of towels to dispense with every hand wave.

One of my favorite features was that if I didn't take all of the paper towels dispensed, the machine automatically suctions the excess back in so there's no mess or waste.

I found that the most useful part of the dispenser was not having to touch the paper towel roll with wet hands. I found it easy enough to wave at the sensor and to then pull some paper towels off of it while my hands were wet after washing them. It takes about the same amount of time to get a paper towel as before, but now the top or sides of the roll aren't wet as well.

Make sure that you pull in an outward motion just slightly when you're ripping the paper towels as it makes them come out a little more easily.

What I don't like about the Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser

It takes up a lot of counter space

The dispenser takes up a ton of space. It is bulky and when I got the box for this, I was shocked at how huge it was. Even though it has a triangular design that's unique, it awkwardly fits into a place on your countertop. Although the idea of having it suck up the paper towels that you don't use is a good one, this doesn't perfect the execution. If your paper towel is in any way not exactly aligned with the opening, it will suck it back up and crinkle it, causing it to jam the next time you want to dispense a paper towel. This forces you to have to open up the dispenser and adjust it. While this may not seem like a big deal, and it doesn't jam too often, it happens enough to make you question why you don't just have a regular dispenser.

I also could not believe how expensive this was. I don't know many people that would pay $120 for something like this. It's a novelty item that isn't necessary by any means. Another confusing part of this was that, apparently, there are two types of models that Innovia offers: a countertop option and a mountable one, similar to that in a restaurant or airport. They give you instructions on how to mount it, even though I don't have the one that's mountable. I was confused and looked around for the mounting hardware that was supposedly in the box, according to the manual. But then I quickly realized that they just did not print two separate user manuals for their two styles of dispenser.

Should you buy the Innovia Countertop Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser?

If you have disposable income, you can find better ways to use it

I'm not going to tell you how to spend your money. If this is something that you think is a great addition to your kitchen, it is functional enough that you might enjoy it. But is it at all necessary? No. Unless you struggle tearing paper towels off of a roll, this doesn't make much sense. And even then, you still have to rip the paper towel yourself. It doesn't have an incredibly sleek design or anything either. I'm just not sure who this product is really for. If you're interested in my advice, buy a $15 paper towel roll holder and be much happier you didn't spend another $100 on this.