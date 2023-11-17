Residential outdoor security cameras have become commonplace, whether they’re integrated with your doorbell, disguised in a lighting fixture, or mounted directly above your doorway for anyone to see. It’s estimated that nearly 50% of American homes have video surveillance, and that number is expected to continue growing over the coming years.

There’s a reason that so many people are installing cameras: they work. Security cameras help identify porch pirates, deter thieves from targeting your house, confirm whether packages were delivered, and much more. But what about inside your home? Indoor security cameras are growing in popularity for their ability to add another level of protection to your home’s safety.

The market for indoor security cameras is expanding, and if you’re new to the concept, the Aqara Camera E1 is an excellent place to start. The Camera E1 is an entry-level product in Aqara’s range of indoor cameras, but it’s equipped with many of the premium features from its high-tech predecessors.

Why add an indoor security camera?

Installing an indoor security camera in your home has myriad benefits. Arguably one of the most important things an indoor security camera can offer is the peace of mind that comes with protecting your family and property.

More great reasons to install an indoor security camera:

Deter theft

Identify intruders

Keep an eye on your pets

Monitor your home when you’re away for long periods of time

Enjoy lower insurance rates (depending on your provider)

Keep teens in check when parents are out of town

Feel safer in your home

Why the Aqara Camera E1?

Aqara is a leading technology brand in wireless smart home products, with more than 11 million global users. The company is dedicated to creating cutting-edge technology that makes your life simpler and your home smarter. Aqara devices are known for their seamless integration with mainstream smart ecosystems, such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and more. The manufacturer is also a backer of the new, industry-unifying smart home standard, Matter, and many Aqara devices already support Matter.

Aqara’s indoor Camera E1 is a smart addition to your home security system, whether you already have tons of gadgets and devices in place, or you’re just beginning to outfit your house with video surveillance.

Superior image quality

When selecting a camera, you want to ensure that you have the clarity to zero in on details within your home. Is the pet food bowl empty already? Is something missing from the shelf? Can you identify a burglar’s face?

The Aqara Camera E1 has pan and tilt mobility so you can capture 360-degree views, day or night. The crisp 2K sensor, wide-angle f/2.0 lens, and 940 nm invisible infrared backlight combine to deliver exceptional image quality. Whatever it is you’re monitoring, you’ll have the clarity you need. Thanks to the pan-tilt mobility, auto-cruising and person tracking are also possible with this camera.

Local and cloud storage

Depending on what kind of platform you sync to the Aqara Camera E1, you have plenty of storage options for your footage. If your needs are minimal, the Camera E1’s free 24-hour critical event storage on the Aqara cloud might be all you want. In addition to this, the Camera E1 also supports local storage by purchasing a microSD card of up to 512 GB. You may also back up the footage to your NAS storage system.

If you are an Apple user, you will be happy to know that the Camera E1 supports Apple’s end-to-end encrypted HomeKit Secure Video, which offers 10 days of storage on iCloud.

Advanced connectivity

The Aqara Camera E1 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 capability, which is rare for home cameras. The Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is the next-gen protocol that has a higher data speed and enhanced performance in high-density environments, so you get a smoother live view with lower latency regardless of your congested home network. And for enhanced security, the E1 also supports WPA3, the cutting-edge of Wi-Fi security.

Privacy protection

When using an indoor home security camera, it’s always a good idea – and the ethical choice – to let people know that they could be recorded when they enter your home. It’s never recommended to install indoor cameras in locations where people expect privacy, such as bathrooms or walk-in closets. If you prefer to keep your cameras off when you’re at home or inviting guests over, the Aqara Home app offers a useful Privacy Mode. When put into Privacy Mode, your Camera E1 will rotate away to a designated angle – like facing a wall – so that you can avoid recording without having to disable the whole system. Audio recording can also be easily disabled in the app.

Expand your experience with Aqara Security System

Using the Aqara Home app with your Camera E1 opens another world of possibilities. After the release of the Camera E1, Aqara plans to launch two new features in the Aqara Home app: person detection and sound detection. Check out the Aqara Camera E1 today and get started on making your home smarter and safer.

