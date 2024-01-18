Key Takeaways Bethesda's Indiana Jones game, titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, will fill in the story gap between Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

The game will feature a mix of first-person exploration and third-person action, offering a fresh gameplay experience for the series.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be exclusively available for Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC gamers, aligning with Microsoft's vision to strengthen its gaming portfolio and provide unique content.

During Microsoft's Developer Direct event, Bethesda revealed gameplay footage for its next big game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and it teased a release window for the long-awaited action-adventure title. MachineGames, known for Wolfenstein, has been developing it for a few years and promises it will fill the story gap between Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, mixing first-person exploration with third-person action.

Is there an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer?

The first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is technically a gameplay teaser. It throws us right into the thick of it, showing Indiana in his element with intricately designed environments, thrilling whip action from a first-person perspective, and combat scenes that pack a punch. It kicks off with a bang -- or rather, a headbutt -- with Indy introducing a Nazi to his forehead, which immediately sets an adventurous and fun tone for the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Indy franchise and shows the potential of cinematic IPs in gaming. For Bethesda and MachineGames, it's a chance to showcase their storytelling chops, and for gamers, it's an opportunity to experience the beloved character in a whole new way.

This trailer is arriving at a time when Lucasfilm has been partnering with studios to bring its properties to life as video games, including Star Wars games.

What's the story in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will bridge the narrative gap between Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, a period in the Indiana Jones saga that has remained largely unexplored in the film series. This game offers an opportunity to delve into untold adventures of Indy, filling in the timeline and potentially providing context to his character development and experiences that lead into the events of The Last Crusade.

The game is set in 1937, a time rife with global turmoil and archaeological intrigue. Indy finds himself racing against sinister forces to uncover the secrets of an ancient power linked to the Great Circle. There is both linear, story-driven segments and open-area exploration, as well as puzzles, traps, and yes, the occasional snake. The first-person perspective is a fresh take for the series, offering a more immersive experience of being Indiana Jones.

The voice behind Indiana Jones might sound familiar, too. It's none other than Troy Baker, known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us. Baker brings a certain gravitas to the character, channeling Harrison Ford’s iconic portrayal.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle an Xbox exclusive?

Due to Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be exclusively available for Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC gamers. This strategic move aligns with Microsoft's broader vision to strengthen its gaming portfolio and provide unique content for its platforms. Microsoft has said the game will be available on Game Pass from day one.

When is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releasing?

While Bethesda hasn't provided us with an exact release date yet, we now know that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set for release later in 2024. It's been in the works since its initial announcement in early 2021, building anticipation with each morsel of information released.