Indiana Jones 5 has been a little like the search for the holy grail, but now, finally, this latest instalment in the franchise is actually happening.

Harrison Ford cracks his whip once again and adventures are sure to follow. Here's everything we know about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny so far.

30 June 2023

The cinema release date for Indiana Jones has been confirmed by Lucasfilm to be 30 June 2023.

The project has been on the cards a long time, however, with the original plan for this fifth outing to be released in 2019. A lot has happened since then, but at least we now have a date, and it's right around the corner.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer

We've embedded the first trailer for the next Indiana Jones movie at the top of this piece - it appeared at the very start of December 2022. You can also find it on YouTube here.

We've been getting more and more glimpses of the film ever since then, with the a longer look in April 2023, as you can see below.

It shows Indy struggling to adapt to a slower pace of life, before getting pulled back into Nazi-fighting, artefact-chasing action.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny plot: How does this fit in?

This close to its release, we know plenty about the plot of Indiana Jones 5, and there's plenty to get through.

The film will have a lengthy flashback sequence in which a younger Indiana Jones (using de-ageing CGI on Harrison Ford) chases down the titular Dial and vies for it with Mads Mikkelsen.

Then, flashing forward into the middle of the 20th Century, Indiana will be pulled back into the same artefact's orbit when his god-daughter gets him involved in a refreshed plot to use it.

It's clear that this will kick off a typically globe-trotting plot involving plenty of tombs, traps and glimpses of much-loved characters, as well as some new faces.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast

While we don't know a lot about the plot, we do have a number of cast members, although we don't know the characters they will play:

Harrison Ford - Indiana Jones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Helena

Mads Mikkelsen - Voller

Boyd Holbrook - Klaber

Thomas Kretschman

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Toby Jones

Antonio Banderas

Lucasfilm ltd./Paramount

How to catch up on Indiana Jones: Where can I stream the films?

Despite Lucasfilm now being part of Disney, you won't actually find the existing movies on Disney+. Instead, Paramount has the rights to the first four films, so they are available on Paramount+.

The films are widely available to buy, too.

We have a full guide to the best order to watch the Indiana Jones films right here - including the Young Indiana Jones TV Series!