The modern age has given birth to a tonne of high-tech pet gadgets that make ole' stuffed animals or feather-on-a-string products look rather lame.

If you're the type of pet lover who enjoys indulging a cat or dog, than you'll love what we've rounded up. We have scoured the internet for the best and most technology-packed trackers, feeders, games, and other over-the-top (and possibly frivolous) toys that will make you and your neighbours and their pets jealous of your animal.

Whistle Whistle Go Explore health and location tracker 1. Best overall A solid tracker that's really easy to use and durable. See at Amazon

Whistle Go and Whistle Go Explore are activity trackers for your four-legged friends that help you monitor their well-being and location at all times.

These are waterproof trackers with real-time tracking and long-lasting batteries. They include nationwide pet tracking with location and escape alerts available by email, app and text.

These trackers use a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular tech to deliver the most accurate tracking possible, so you'll always know where your furry loved one is.

The accompanying app also allows owners to measure their dogs' sleeping patterns, set daily goals, track progress, view activity graphs, and retrieve information to their changes. A monthly subscription is required though.

Tractive Tractive GPS 4 2. Runner Up A great little tracker that clips onto a collar. See at Amazon

Tractive is an excellent and reliable pet tracker that uses GPS to track your dog's location nice and accurately (other models cater to cats, too). Like Whistle Go, above, you do need a monthly subscription, though, which is a slight shame.

The tracker itself is nice and small, and weatherproof to ensure your dog doesn't accidentally brick it on a rainy walk. You can set fenced-off areas to alert you if your dog strays away, and check out both live tracking and location history features to get a sense for what they've been up to.

Petnet PetNet smart feeder 3. A Top Pick Remote feeders are a godsend when you want a holiday, or indeed in normal life. See at Walmart

PetNet is a smart feeder for both dogs and cats. It assesses the dietary requirements of your pet and creates a custom feeding regimen.

It'll also alert your device when your pet has been fed or when you need to buy more food. You can of course manually adjust feeding schedules from your laptop or mobile device in real-time, from anywhere. And finally, you can use Petnet to track your pet's calorie intake on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. The feeder itself features status LEDs, micro USB power, a food level sensor, and more.

GoPro GoPro Fetch 4. Strong Contender Get that pet's eye view with this great camera harness. See at Amazon

GoPro Fetch is a dog harness that works with all GoPro cameras. You can use it to mount your GoPro to your dog and then capture the world from his/her point of view.

The harness has two mounting locations (chest and back) and is machine-washable. It's also fully adjustable to fit small, medium and large breed dogs in a variety of sizes. The chest mount is even removable for smaller dogs. Hilariously brilliant YouTube videos await.

Petcube Petcube Play 5. Also Great There's nothing like a laser pointer to send some pets wild. See at Amazon

PetCube Play is a stylish box that lets you do more than just keep an eye on your cat or dog when you are away from home. Connected to your Wi-Fi network, Petcube is a simple but brilliant cube that features a wide-angle camera, microphone and low-intensity laser pointer.

It boasts many of the same intelligent features as a modern smart home camera but with the added bonus of interactive play to keep your pet engaged. A two-way communication mode allows you to talk to your pet when you're not home and the laser means you can play with them too.

Furbo Furbo interactive dog camera 6. Worth Considering Stop your pets from getting lonely with this camera. See at Amazon

If you hate leaving your dog alone at home then this might be the gadget for you - especially if he or she is prone to mischief when left alone too long. Along comes Furbo - the interactive pet camera.

With this simple, but brilliant gadget you can communicate two-way with your dog from your smartphone. You can also toss them a treat and even play a game with them while you're out of the home. Isn't technology grand? This is one toy that's bound to get tails wagging!

Novel Brands Dog cooling collar 7. A Good Choice Heat can be dangerous for dogs, so keep one of these collars on hand. See at Amazon

In the depths of summer, it can be hard to keep your pooch cool and comfortable. This little scarf is a brilliant solution to the problem. All you need to do is moisten the collar and wrap it around their neck like you would a collar. It's designed to stay cool for a period of time and help chill their bones.

iFetch iFetch ball launcher 8. A Decent Option Playing fetch isn't tiring with this great launcher. See at Amazon

If your throwing arm is getting a bit achy or you just want to really tire your dog out without the hassle of taking them for a long walk, then iFetch might be the gadget for you. This is a machine that can launch balls up to 30 feet. It works on both batteries and mains power and can be used indoors or outside too. So it's plenty flexible.