Summary An improved watchlist is needed with filters and customization.

Provide in-show details like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime to enhance the viewing experience.

Ability to hide titles would make searching easier.

Netflix has long been a leader in the streaming wars, implementing a slew of strategic innovations that consumers embraced and competitors copied. From the novel idea of releasing entire seasons at once to that beloved 'continue watching' feature, Netflix sets a lot of standards in the entertainment industry.

It also loves to tinker with its app , and sometimes the results are not well-received. Lots of viewers don't like change, and they get used to a certain look and feel. Still, the app can improve with some slight yet pivotal changes. Here's how Netflix can better its app to stay atop streaming .

Netflix Netflix is a global streaming service offering on-demand access to movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content. Founded in 1997 as a DVD rental service, it transitioned to streaming in 2007 and now operates in over 190 countries. Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Expand See at Netflix

1 Watch list upgrade is sorely needed

More customizable and intuition, please