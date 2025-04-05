Summary
- An improved watchlist is needed with filters and customization.
- Provide in-show details like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime to enhance the viewing experience.
- Ability to hide titles would make searching easier.
Netflix has long been a leader in the streaming wars, implementing a slew of strategic innovations that consumers embraced and competitors copied. From the novel idea of releasing entire seasons at once to that beloved 'continue watching' feature, Netflix sets a lot of standards in the entertainment industry.
It also loves to tinker with its app , and sometimes the results are not well-received. Lots of viewers don't like change, and they get used to a certain look and feel. Still, the app can improve with some slight yet pivotal changes. Here's how Netflix can better its app to stay atop streaming .
Netflix
Netflix is a global streaming service offering on-demand access to movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content. Founded in 1997 as a DVD rental service, it transitioned to streaming in 2007 and now operates in over 190 countries.
- Subscription with ads
- $6.99
- Premium Subscription
- $15.49 or $22.99 options
- Simultaneous streams
- 2-4
- # of profiles
- 5
- Originals
- Yes
- Live TV
- No
