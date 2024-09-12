Key Takeaways Past choices from older Dragon Age games will influence The Veilguard via the character creator.

Linking choices this way accommodates new players and refreshes returning players after 10 years.

The team remains secretive about which choices will be relevant to avoid spoilers in the new game.

One of the defining characteristics of both Mass Effect and Dragon Age has been BioWare's ambitious goal of connecting all your choices throughout the series. The Mass Effect trilogy was built on the promise of everything your character did in the previous games impacting how the story would conclude , yet failed to deliver when the time came. Dragon Age, on the other hand, was a slightly different story since each game features a new protagonist in the same world. What you did in prior games was still accounted for in the first three games, but not in as direct a way.

With Dragon Age: The Veilguard, we find ourselves in a unique position regarding our history in Thedas. The last game, Inquisition, came out 10 years ago on a completely different console generation , and the first two games are even further back than that. That would make it difficult, if not impossible, to directly import any save data to The Veilguard when it releases. Is BioWare going to allow us a way to bring any of our choices throughout the original, or are we all starting from a clean slate? Let's see if we will be able to import our choices when The Veilguard launches.There will be no spoilers for The Veilguard or past Dragon Age games.

Can you import your choices in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Save data can't be used anymore

BioWare has stated that yes, previous choices you made in older Dragon Age games will be carried into The Veilguard, but not in the way it was previously done. Typically, Dragon Age games would check your system for save data from previous games and use that to determine what choices you had made to carry into the new one. However, since none of the previous Dragon Age games are on Xbox Series X/S, that isn't possible anymore.

Enter the character creator

BioWare has dreamed up a new way for old and new players to establish themselves in The Veilguard

To get around this limitation, BioWare is integrating the ability to import your previous choices through the character creator. This will also allow new players to get the same experience without having to have played every game in the series if they want to start with The Veilguard. Game Director Corinne Bushe said in an interview with IGN, "What's not lost on us is that it's been 10 years since existing players have played. They might not remember [what they did in previous games]. They might need that refresher and we don't want new players to feel like they're missing out on those decisions." She explained. "So in the character creator, I like to call it last time on Dragon Age, but you can go into your past adventures and it, actually through tarot cards, tells you what the context was and what decision you want to make."

That said, the team has been very secretive about what choices will be relevant in the character creator to avoid spoilers. Still, it is great to know that players will have the option to establish their world to fit their ongoing adventures in the Dragon Age world, or be free to change it if they wish upon starting the game.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on October 31, 2024.