The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer was the company's first dabble into the haircare arena, but damn was it a good one. The hairdryer was a game changer when it came out in 2016, and it remains one of the best products the company offers. It's pricey though and while it's worth it even at full price, there's currently an incredible deal on it for October Prime Day - also being called Amazon Big Deals Day - which makes me exceptionally happy. Normally over the $400 mark, the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is currently $299.99 on Amazon so if it's a product that's been on your wish list for a while, now is very much the time to buy it.

Why is the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer so great?

The deal is for the Black/Nickel option - which isn't as exciting as some of the others, but at this price, who is complaining? It also comes with a range of attachments including the Flyaway attachment. This one is incredible if you have hair like me. I use this attachment every single day and I absolutely adore it. It's not just handy for achieving a blow-dried look when you're drying your hair from wet, but it's great when your hair is dry too, smoothing away those flyaway hairs - hence the name - and it's brilliant after straightening your hair too, delivering a lovely sleek look.

Aside from the great attachments, the Flyaway being my personal favourite as you may have gathered, there is also plenty of tech on board the Supersonic hairdryer that makes it such a brilliant hairdryer and well worth its price tag. There's a motor that spins at 110,000rpm, though unlike traditional hair dryers, this is placed in the handle rather than the head, rebalancing the weight and shape for a fabulous design overall and great performance.

It delivers super speedy drying time and there are four heat settings comprising 100°C fast drying and styling; 80°C regular drying; 60°C gentle drying; and 28°C constant cold to give you plenty of options. Meanwhile, a microprocessor measures and regulates air temperature 30 times every second, keeping the temperature under control without fluctuation, which helps prevent heat damage to protect your natural shine.

I have to say I adore all of Dyson's haircare products. The Dyson Airwrap is phenomenal and the Corrale cordless hair straighteners are great - both of which also see some money off during Prime Day. I wouldn't be without the Supersonic hairdryer though, so if you want it even a little bit, add it to your basket because you genuinely will not regret this purchase at this price.