Swedish retailer IKEA has announced the latest entry into its VAPPEBY range, this time it's a Bluetooth speaker that you can take into the shower with you.

The aptly-named VAPPEBY Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available in three colors (red, black, and yellow) and is nice and small so you can hang it in the shower. And it's also insanely cheap too.

How cheap? One speaker will set you back just $14.99 but do note that you won't get a power cable or adapter in the box for that price. If Apple doesn't give us a charging brick with our iPhones we can't really complain too much here, right?

Once you do have the VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker charged you can expect it to run for a massive 80 hours before you have to go scrambling for that cable again. That's at 50% volume, so expect the battery to run down more quickly if you want to be able to hear your music over your shower singing.

As you've probably guessed, the VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker is of course IP67 water resistant and the device is good for spending up to 30 minutes underwater, should you need to do that for some reason.

What's more, the VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker can also be paired with a second one to give you stereo playback. In the shower! At less than $15 each that's very achievable indeed.

“The speaker was designed with simplicity and clear functions in mind making it a very user-friendly solution”, says IKEA's Stjepan Begic via press release. “We hope customers will embrace the speaker, and we hope it adds value to their lives by enabling them to enjoy sound experiences from anywhere”.

Those in the United States can pick up their VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker now, with global availability apparently on the way starting in April 2023. Given the capabilities and price, the only real question is which colour you're going to choose.