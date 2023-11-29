Key Takeaways Ikea has announced three new smart sensors that are affordable and offer different features, including a door/window sensor, a motion sensor, and a water sensor.

Smart homes can be an expensive business to get into, but once again Ikea is proving that doesn't necessarily have to be the case. The retailer has taken the wraps off a trio of new smart sensors that all offer different features and are all set to be exceedingly cheap to buy.

The three sensors include a door and window sensor, a water sensor, and a motion sensor, the last of which can even be used outside if you're looking to know when someone is in your garden for example. All three products are built on the Zigbee standard and will presumably support Matter at some point in the future. Right now, you're going to need the Dirigera hub to get the most out of them, though.

All the sensors

The first of the three new Ikea sensors is dubbed Parasoll and is a door and window sensor designed to get out of the way once installed. It's small, as you'd expect, and will notify users when an opening or closing action is detected.

The second sensor is the Vallhorn wireless motion sensor, and this is a particularly interesting one. It's splash-resistant and can be used outdoors if you want, making it the perfect way to sense movement and then automatically turn on a smart light, for example.

Finally, the Badring water leak sensor is exactly what it sounds like, a sensor that can notify users if it detects moisture. These kinds of sensors can be vital and have the potential to save thousands in repair bills if a leak is caught nice and early. This sensor also has a built-in alarm so you don't need to be looking at your phone to see the notification that something's probably getting wetter than it should.

The only negatives? Well, we don't know specific UK or US pricing just yet but we do know that the Parasoll will cost €9.99 in Europe. The Vallhorn motion sensor will cost €7.99, and the water-sensing Badring will set Europeans back €9.99. UK and US availability is up in the air as well thanks to the way Ikea's international franchises work, but Europeans will be waiting until January at the earliest so don't expect these things to appear in stores any time soon.