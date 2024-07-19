Key Takeaways iFixit's new toolkits offer everything needed to safely open consoles and controllers for DIY maintenance.

The kits come with essential tools like drivers, bits, brushes, and tweezers for general upkeep and repairs.

Handy for installing components like SSDs or replacing fans in consoles and fixing common controller issues.

iFixit is launching a series of new toolkits designed for every major console manufacturer. The company is releasing four specially designed $12.95 tool kits for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck.

Using the toolkits, players can safely and securely open their consoles and controllers. These toolkits can be a saving grace if you want to clean out the dust from your console or do DIY maintenance.

iFixit’s toolkits could come in handy if you want to do some upkeep. While I tend to dust off the vents of my Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 each week, I know full well that dust builds up in areas that I’m unable to reach. The toolkits can also be used to open your console for more extensive repairs.

What’s included in iFixit’s new toolkits?

From bits and screwdrivers, you’ll find everything you need to take your console apart to repair it

iFixit

Regardless of which console-specific toolkit you purchase from iFixit, you’ll receive seven notable tools and brushes. According to the company, the kits' content is based on the needs of the community.

By purchasing a toolkit, you’ll receive:

iFixit Precision Bit Driver -- ergonomic non-slip driver built for precise handling

iFixit Precision 4mm Screwdriver Bits -- includes PH0, PH1 and TR6 bits

Spudger - made to assist in opening console units

Tweezers - made to handle smaller components

ESD-Safe Brush and Cleaning Brushes - used to remove dust

Anti-Static Wrist Strap - helps prevent ESD damage

Related It's game over for Halo on Paramount+ after just two seasons Spartans never die, but they can be canceled. After just two seasons, Halo has been put on ice at Paramount +.

WD_Black

iFixit is known for its elaborate teardowns of new tech. However, the toolkits are designed to assist users in more general housekeeping and repairs. For instance, the bits and drivers are essential in safely opening your console unit to gain access to the internals. With specially designed brushes and tweezers, you can remove everyday dust and debris from your console’s fans safely. These tools can also be used to help get into those smaller, harder-to-reach areas inside your console.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. If, for whatever reason, you have to take it upon yourself to repair or swap out components in your console, this toolkit will become your best friend. The smaller screwdriver and included bits are great if you’re trying to install an M.2 SSD in your PlayStation 5. Personally speaking, when I purchased my WD_Black SN850, I quickly discovered that I didn’t have the proper bit needed to remove the SSD panel. I had to go out and purchase an entire bit set with many that I never ended up needing. Access to essential bit sizes is also essential if replacing the fan in your Xbox Series console or PlayStation 5.

Finally, these toolkits can also be used to open up your console’s accompanying controller. I’m sure I speak for many when I say I wish I had the tools needed to help fix the stick drift issue Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons often suffer from or replace a damaged shoulder button on the Xbox Elite controller.