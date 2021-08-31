IFA Berlin is one of the most significant spots on the calendar for tech product launches, and its right around the corner

IFA, or Internationale Funkausstellung, is Europe's biggest tech show. Held in Berlin over the first few days of September, it's the place where the biggest brands, like Samsung, LG, Sony and Philips, often showcase the latest consumer devices and appliances.

The show started in 1924 as a radio convention and, unlike many rivals, is open to the public. That means anyone can go and marvel at the latest and greatest technology.

When is IFA 2023?

Press days: 30 - 31 August 2023

Public days: 1 - 5 September 2023

2023 marks IFA's 99th event, and it's set to be one of the largest shows ever with every inch of floorspace selling out to exhibitors from across the consumer electronics industry. ShowStoppers - the event that invites brands and media to a supporting event - will also be opening its doors once more.

The show opens to the public on 1 September, but the press is always invited a day or two beforehand. That's when most of the big announcements are made and product launches take place - so that's when you need to be on the lookout for all the exciting news.

What to expect at IFA 2023?

While we're expecting the biggest announcements to happen during the show itself, teasers are starting to appear which give us a better idea of what to expect. We'll be continuing to update this page with the most exciting news, so be sure to check back regularly if you want to stay up to date with the goings on.

Honor

Keynote: September 1 2023, 10 am CEST / 4 am ET

Honor has been teasing its Unfold Tomorrow event that is taking place at the show. The name suggests that we'll be seeing some foldable smartphone action from the brand, most likely a global launch of the Magic V2.

However, some rumours are saying we'll see the introduction of a flip phone, like the Galaxy Z Flip 5. At this point, they're just rumours, though. We'll have to wait and see what materialises at the event.

Samsung

Keynote: August 31 2023 11 am CEST / 5 am ET

Samsung has only just launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices, along with its range of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, so we're not expecting much mobile tech from the Korean giant at IFA 2023. However, last year, the brand launched its Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, it's possible that more monitors or TVs could be on the cards for this year's event.

Sony

Keynote: August 31 2023 3 pm CEST / 9am ET

Sony has a keynote event at IFA on August 31, but we don't know exactly what to expect from it. The company launched its compact flagship, the Xperia 5 IV last year, so we might expect to see the clunkily named Xperia 5 V at this year's event.

LG

LG

LG typically has a big presence at the show, and 2023 is looking like it'll be no different. We know that there will be a focus on sustainable tech this year, but beyond that, it remains a mystery. Last year, the brand launched its 97-inch LG G2 Evo OLED as well as LG OLED Flex, the first bendable OLED TV. It also showed off some innovative and outlandish smart home products like the LG Styler Shoecase and Shoecare and the colour-changing LG MoodUp fridge.

Asus

Asus has a presence at the show, but we're not sure exactly what to expect yet. At the 2022 event, Asus showed off the awesome Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, so we're expecting more impressive notebooks, and we can't help but wonder if there will be more foldable tech to feast our eyes on.

Lenovo

Lenovo had a massive showing at IFA 2022, revealing the Glasses T1 AR spectacles and the ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop with a 16-inch folding display, among many other products. We're expecting plenty of announcements during the 2023 show, too.

Huawei

Huawei used last year's show to announce the Nova 10 and 10 Pro for Europe as well as an updated MateBook X Pro. We don't know what's in store for IFA 2023 just yet, but we can't wait to find out.

Garmin

Garmin often has a big presence at IFA but it isn't on the exhibitor list for 2023. Last year it announced the Garmin Venu Sq 2, and the Sq 3 is thought to be coming soon, which makes us wonder if it'll happen around the same time at an adjacent event.