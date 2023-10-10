Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $189 $249 Save $60 They haven't even been available for a month but there is already an amazing deal on the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) USB-C wireless headphones that sees them cost just $189 instead of $249. $189 at Amazon

Amazon's October Prime Day is here, and while the two-day shopping event falls under the guise of Big Deal Days rather than Prime Day sales this time around, many of the same excellent deals can be found. There's one deal that wasn't around on Prime Day in July however, because the product itself wasn't even announced back then and that's Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C.

These exceptional wireless headphones were revealed alongside the iPhone 15 range in mid-September and they bring with them a couple of improvements over the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) from 2022. Sure, if you have the 2022 model, there may be less of a reason to invest, but this deal sees the new headphones from Apple cost just $189 instead of $249 so there's a huge saving to be had - 24 per cent in fact.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C deliver the same brilliant sound quality as the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with Lightning port, as well as a number of the same features - some of which are new too, thanks to the iOS 17 update. Conversation Awareness is a game changer - pausing your media if it detects you're having a chat - and Adaptive Audio is really cool in use too, offering a good half way point between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Elsewhere however, the change from Lightning to USB-C is of course the biggest benefit of the newer model, and if you have one of the newer iPhone 15 models, you'll be surprised how much you'll appreciate only having to bring one charging cable around with you. There are a couple of other reasons to invest in the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C though - even if you have the 2022 AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). One of these is Precision Finding, which makes it easier to find your AirPods case when you drop it down the back of the sofa. The other reason is if you plan on getting Vision Pro whenever it arrives as the latest model of AirPods Pro offer Lossless Audio at a very low latency when used with Vision Pro, thanks to a new wireless audio protocol that communicates between the H2 chip in the Vision Pro and the H2 chip in the new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation.

I use the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) USB-C for hours every single day and I wouldn't be without them now. Like I said, if you have the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) from 2022 then you may struggle to justify upgrading to the USB-C model, no matter how good this deal is.

If you are considering a pair of AirPods though, or you have an older pair and you're thinking about upgrading, I can't recommend these headphones enough for Apple users. They deliver superb performance, a great feature set and once you have a pair of AirPods - especially these with their excellent ANC - I would bet my bottom dollar you won't go back to a life without these mini-toothbrush-head-looking headphones in it.