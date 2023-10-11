Anker Anker 765 USB-C Cable $15 $35 Save $20 A durable 6ft USB-C to USB-C cable that you can use to charge your iPhone, laptop, tablet, games console, and more. The durable nylon is rated to be bent up to 35,000 times without breaking. Right now it's half the price of Apple's own 6ft cable, at just $14.99. $15 at Amazon

The biggest news to come out of the recent Apple iPhone 15 launch event wasn't the new Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It wasn't the upgraded cameras or the fact that the Pro models are able to run console-grade games. No, it was the fact that the charging port had changed from Apple's proprietary Lightning port to the industry-standard USB-C.

When you buy a new iPhone, you get a 3ft USB-C to USB-C charging cable in the box. It's pretty restrictive, however; you'll need to charge your iPhone within a metre of your power outlet as that's as far as the included cable can reach. This Anker USB-C to USB-C cable is twice as long at 6ft, and at $14.99 is currently half the price of Apple's own 6ft cable.

Why should you buy the Anker 765 USB-C to USB-C cable this Prime Day?

If you're upgrading to an iPhone 15 from an older iPhone, you probably have a fair number of Lightning cables around the place. And while these may still be useful for charging your older AirPods or your Magic Mouse, they're useless for charging your new USB-C equipped model.

The Anker 765 USB-C to USB-C cable is a high-quality cable that you can use to charge your new iPhone with a compatible power adapter. And because it uses industry-standard USB-C connectors, you can also use it to charge any other USB-C devices you might have, such as your MacBook Air, your Nintendo Switch, or an Android phone. You can even charge your new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) from your iPhone 15 using this cable, if you're in a pinch.

The Anker 765 USB-C to USB-C cable supports 240W fast charging so is suitable for fast charging a wide range of devices, not just your phone. It doesn't support USB 3, however, so you won't be able to use it for high-speed data transfers.

The Anker 765 USB-C to USB-C cable is 6ft long, which is more than enough to be able to charge devices without having to position them right next to the power socket. The braided nylon design is durable enough to withstand up to 175lbs and has a lifespan of 35,000 bends, so you shouldn't have to worry too much about it breaking.

If you're anything like us, you're going to want to get a few of these cables, so that you can charge your phone in all your favorite spots around your home. This deal is due to expire at midnight tonight, so get your hands on one (or several) now before the price goes back up.