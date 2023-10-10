Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $89 $120 Save $31 The Belkin 3-in-1 fast wireless charging stand will charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at once. It's available for an absolute bargain this Prime Day with a 26 per cent discount costing $89 instead of $120. $89 at Amazon

Amazon's latest shopping event has arrived and there are a number of bargains to be had from iPads to smartwatches. There's one deal that's really caught our eye though, and that's Belkin's 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. It's just $79.99 instead of $119.99 for Amazon's Big Deals Day shopping event, with a saving of 33 per cent. Sure, it doesn't have the catchiest name out there, but I use a Belkin 2-in-1 charging stand every night and since I bought it, I have regretted not buying a 3-in-1 model.

Why should you buy the Belkin 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging stand?

If you only have an iPhone and AirPods, the Belkin 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro wireless charging stand is great, but for those that have the luxury of an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, this Belkin 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger will be a game-changer for your nightstand or office desk. As its long-winded name suggests, it allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods from this stand alone, so you don't need several wires hanging around your bed, or desk.

The Belkin brand is a trusted brand with great quality products too - so much so that Apple sells it through its own website. Its chargers come recommended on Apple's iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch accessories page. This charging stand in particular has integrated LED lights to indicate the charging status of your devices, and it delivers charging speeds up to 7.5W for iPhone and 5W for AirPods and Apple Watch. That's not the fastest, but it's as much as the devices support, so you aren't missing out on anything.

The company offers a couple of different charging stand options, but this model is neat and tidy, so it doesn't take up too much room. It only comes in white as a colour option on this deal, but it is compatible with all iPhones that offer Qi wireless charging support, which includes all models from the iPhone 8 and newer. The Belkin 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Stand is also MagSafe compatible so all iPhones from the iPhone 12 and newer will snap into place.