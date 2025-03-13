Summary Android gallery apps offer diverse features such as editing tools, in-depth sorting methods, secure folders, and diverse file format support.

Sponge - Gallery Cleaner simplifies photo deletion with a user-friendly interface and options to free up space and enhance phone performance.

Aves Gallery supports various file formats and advanced search options, enhancing user experience beyond standard gallery apps.

Most Android phones have built-in apps like Google Photos or Samsung Gallery for viewing and sending media files. These apps do the job, but many alternatives are available if you don't have these apps and want to try something different to organize your photos and videos on your phone.

The Google Play Store has many Gallery apps available, but not all are created equally, and some are better than others. Don't stress because this article will make it easier to choose the best one by listing the six best gallery apps to view photos and videos on Android.

6 Gallery- Simple and Fast

The name says it all

TCL communication/Pocket-lint

Gallery - Simple and Fast See at Google Play Store

Gallery - Simple and Fast lives up to its name with a user-friendly and logical layout. The interface is divided into the Memories, Albums, Explore, and Magic AI features. Memories captures recent images, and I use Albums to search for photos because it categorizes them into camera, videos, screenshots, and other folders.

Gallery - Simple and Fast lives up to its name with a user-friendly and logical layout.

The Explore feature lets you search for online images and save them into categories like people or places. This app includes numerous editing features to adjust the aspect ratio, colors, contrast, and more, but lacks a magic AI eraser function. Instead, you get a Magic AI tool for creating custom avatars and accessing ChatGPT. Most users probably don't need this paid feature, but it's a fun extra for those who do.

5 Google Gallery

A simpler alternative to Google Photos

Google/Pocket-lint

Google Gallery See at Google Play Store

Google Gallery is an offline alternative to Google Photos for viewing your locally-stored photos and videos. This app is best for users who don't want online syncing of their media files and prefer to store them on memory sticks or external drives. It has basic editing features like cropping and image presets and is mainly for viewing and sorting your files.

The minimalist Google Gallery layout is ideal for users who want an uncomplicated experience. The main window displays all your photos chronologically with shortcuts to screenshots, videos, and screenshots at the top of the page. The Folders page divides your media into camera, downloads, screenshots, and more to make finding the photos and videos you're looking for easier.

4 Gallery - Photo Gallery & Album

Fun and secure media management