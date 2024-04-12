Key Takeaways Wired headphones are making a comeback due to affordability, durability, and superior sound quality compared to wireless options.

Sony MDR-EX15AP earbuds offer great sound quality and a comfortable fit, making them more than just an emergency replacement.

Apple EarPods offer good sound and are a solid option for those who already have them but may not be worth the purchase on their own.

Retro-tech is back more than ever, and that means wired headphones are relevant again in a very wireless age. Not only are they trendy, but wired headphones are more affordable, longer lasting, and allow you to listen to better quality audio than wireless headphones.

Wired headphones have stood the test of time and prove that they're still worth using. And as a committed member of team wired headphones, I wanted to put the top five best-selling wired headphones on Amazon to the test to see which ones hold up and which ones fall flat.

Amazon's best-selling wired headphones, ranked

Rank Wired headphones Price 1 Sony MDR-EX15AP $20 2 Apple EarPods $19 3 Sony MDR-ZX110 $20 4 Skullcandy Jib $10 5 Panasonic RP-HT161M $23

Sony MDR-EX15AP

Sony MDR-EX15AP Wired In-ear Headphones with Microphone The Sony MDR-EX15AP are more than just the temporary earbuds you buy when your old ones break, they're some of the best affordable earbuds you can buy. Pros Great sound quality

Solid build quality

Three ear tip sizes

Good in-line microphone Cons Limited onboard buttons See at Amazon See at Sony

This is a pair of earbuds I'm sure most people have bought in a situation where they needed earbuds quickly, like when your old ones break unexpectedly before a long commute, or you forgot them at home and need something cheap. The thing with these earbuds is that they're unexpectedly fantastic. The sound profile is just right -- not too bassy, not too tinny, everything sounds about how it should. They come with three sizes of silicone ear tips, and the small size fits my ears perfectly. You can get them with or without a microphone, and the microphone works great for phone calls on the go.

Close

The biggest qualm I had with these earbuds is that I wish the onboard button on the microphone worked better, and I wish there were more functions. It only serves as a pause and play button, and works some of the time. If it were more versatile and had a volume and playback option, it would be perfect.

The thing with these earbuds is that they're unexpectedly fantastic.

The Sony MDR-EX15AP earbuds deserve to be seen as more than just emergency replacement earbuds. These earbuds are my idea of the gold standard for affordable wired earbuds, and should be respected as such.

Apple EarPods

Apple EarPods These earbuds were iconic for a reason: they look good, and they don't sound too bad either. The unsealed fit isn't the greatest, but the drivers still make music loud enough to enjoy if it's not too loud in your environment. Pros Good build quality

Great onboard buttons

Looks great Cons Unsealed fit provides no isolation $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy $19 at Apple

EarPods are iconic as a relic of the iPod era, and they're still a solid pair of earbuds, with some caveats. Obviously, the fact that they don't really go into your ear isn't ideal, since there's practically no isolation, but nevertheless they sound pretty good.

If you dig out the EarPods you've had sitting in a drawer for years, they're absolutely a good option for cheap wired earbuds.

They don't lean too heavily bassy or tinny, and if you're in a relatively quiet environment, the lack of isolation isn't an issue. Using these walking down the sidewalk on a busy street is a whole other story -- there were many moments where I couldn't hear the audio at all. The microphone on the EarPods is reliably good for phone calls, and the buttons on the mic work well for volume control and playback.

Close

In my opinion, EarPods aren't really worth purchasing alone, but rather worth using if you already have them, which many people do. If you dig out the EarPods you've had sitting in a drawer for years, they're absolutely a good option for cheap wired earbuds. But I don't think I could justify spending $19 on them when there are much better sounding options out there for cheaper. But if you're in search of the EarPods aesthetic of the 2000s, this is the way to go.

Sony MDR-ZX110

Sony MDR-ZX110 The Sony MDR-ZX110 work well if you're using them for a shorter period of time, but bespectacled people beware: they will push on your glasses over time and it will probably hurt your ears. Pros Affordable on-ears

Very portable and foldable

Good sound quality Cons On-ear fit isn't very comfortable See at Amazon See at Sony

To me, the Sony MDR-ZX110 headphones are library headphones. They don't really serve a greater purpose for longer-term use than just loaning them out at a library for an hour to get some work done at one of the computers there. They're on-ear, not over-ear, so they put some pressure on your ears, which can be especially uncomfortable if you wear glasses like me.

I wouldn't recommend these headphones for most people because of the comfort factor.

I owned a pair of these when I was at university and wore them on my commute every day, and regularly found my ears hurting after extended use. But they work in a pinch, and if you don't wear glasses you can get some more long-term use out of them.