I review phones for a living and I've been doing it for 15 years: you could say that it's become my life. I've probably reviewed 19 phones in the last year - although I've had my hands on many more, and this is the phone I'd actually buy on Prime Day - the Pixel 7 Pro. The discount takes it down to the lowest price that it's been so far - and at $649 for a flagship-grade phone, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

This is the phone I'd recommend because this is the exact device that I go back to when I finish reviewing another phone. I go from the latest and the greatest, back to my home phone, the Pixel 7 Pro - which is why I know it's still a competitive device and worthy of your attention. Let me tell you why.

Firstly the design. I love the feel of this phone. I kept mine in a case for many months, but then I stripped that off and went back to the raw feel of the glass. There's a premium quality to it and even though it's a big phone, the curves towards the edges make it easy to grip, so it's comfortable to use day-to-day.

Having a big phone means you can take advantage of the big 6.7-inch display, which is great for gaming, watching movies or just living out your digital life. It's perhaps not the most powerful phone on the market anymore, but don't let that put you off, because in real-world terms, I've not found anything that holds this phone back.

But let's not beat around the bush, there's one massive thing that keeps the Pixel 7 Pro in my pocket and that's the camera. It has become the benchmark against which other phones compete. Don't just take my word for it, check out DXOMark's smartphone camera rankings - the Pixel 7 Pro is the top-ranked 2022 phone on the list.

The reason for this is that you can point and shoot, in pretty much any conditions, and you'll get a usable photo. In the dark, indoors, selfies, long range zoom - the Pixel 7 Pro is outstanding. I compared it to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier in the year and in many areas, the Pixel outperforms it.

Much of this comes down to Google's close attention to the camera hardware and the software experience. The software gets better, squeezing more and more performance out of the camera, but it's really the ability to take a complex scene, especially in low light, and make something from it that makes the Pixel 7 Pro better. It means you can capture moments you'd otherwise miss - and it's no surprise that when my family gets together, it's often my photos they want to share.

There's no telling at this point how much longer this Prime Day deal will last - but it could all be over by the end of the day, 12 July. After that, there's no telling when you'll get the chance to buy this phone at this price again. Just remember - this deal is $50 cheaper than Google's summer offer, and that sounds good to me.