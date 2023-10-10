Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is an absolute steal with this Prime Day deal. There's 33 per cent off which sees it cost just $120 instead of $180. $120 at Amazon

I'm a Google Nest girl rather than an Alexa girl when it comes to smart home systems. My home is therefore kitted out with everything from the Nest Hub Max to Nest Cams, along with some Nest Minis dotted around for good measure. The reason any of those products exist in my home at all however, is the Google Nest Doorbell. I am obsessed with it and I have been ever since the original Nest Hello launched in 2015, though I've upgraded since then.

Amazon never used to sell many of the Google Nest products but it appears to be flogging them for the October Prime Day as the Nest Doorbell (Battery) and the Nest Doorbell (Wired) are both being offered at a great price. The battery model has 33 per cent off meaning it costs just $120, and the wired model has 17 per cent off so it costs $150.

Why should you buy the Google Nest Doorbell?

Well, there are actually several reasons to buy the Google Nest Doorbell. The first is design. Both the battery and wired option offer a slim, sleek and modern design that will look great on the front of your house - and a little different to your neighbour who probably has Ring like the rest of the street. Both models are also packed with features, from Quiet Time to facial recognition. The latter is amazing. It doesn't always work flawlessly, but you can name people in the Google Home app so that if you have a Nest speaker, and you turn on announcements, it will say "grandma is at the door" when grandma comes knocking. I've made up some very interesting names for friends just to give us a chuckle in our house when they come calling.

Google also does holiday-themed ringtones, so currently my Google Nest Doorbell is delivering spooky sounds to anyone who presses it. Aside from all of those features - which frankly if the themed ringtones weren't enough, then this is a tough crowd - there is also excellent image and video quality on board and the app is very easy to use. Setup is simple too - more so in the battery model than the wired option - but performance across both is excellent. If I had another house, I would be buying another one of these. Shame Amazon doesn't offer discounts on those during its Prime Day sale.