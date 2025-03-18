So you’ve just bought a shiny new Pixel device and you're wondering what apps could elevate the experience? For what it’s worth, your new Pixel already comes pre-installed with a trove of must-use applications -- and it's mostly devoid of bloatware.

However, regardless of Google doing a great job at providing essentials right out of the box, there are key, indispensable applications that you might want to download to get the most out of your Pixel, especially when it comes to utility and efficiency.

Here are five utility-focused apps, in no particular order, that I set up first on any new Pixel.

1 APKMirror Installer

For all your app bundle needs

I write about Android for a living, and a big part of my job is to try out new beta app builds. The majority of the time, these apps aren’t listed or easily accessible via the Google Play Store, with safe and reliable sources to sideload such apps limited to APKMirror, F-Droid, APKPure, and a few others.

When sideloading simple APKs, Android’s app installer comes second to none, but the same can’t be said when it comes to sideloading bundles and split APKs.

Without getting into too many details, bundles allow Google and developers to offer apps with smaller sizes, resulting in faster downloads.

However, when sideloading said bundles, you need a separate split APK installer, with APKMirror Installer and SAI being reliable options that I install first on any new Pixel device.

2 1Password

Advanced password management features that aren’t convoluted to use

1Password / Pocket-lint

I’ve always been a Google Password Manager user, but I jumped ship to 1Password recently on both Android and iOS.

Google’s offering is great, especially considering that it is absolutely free to use – but 1Password’s recent location-based item surfacing feature is an absolute game-changer, and a worthy-enough reason to switch if you’re okay with paying $4/month.

The new feature essentially surfaces items right at the top of the app when you’re near its designated location. For example, let’s say your office door has a 6-digit access code that you just can't remember. You’ve always been able to save the access code within your 1Password app, but now you can add a location to it, too, and whenever you’re in close proximity to your office, 1Password will automatically surface the access code for you.

I primarily use the feature for my gym locker, but the possibilities are endless -- think access to medical records when you’re near your local clinic or security alarm access codes when you’re at home.

3 Gemini

Have you replaced Google Assistant yet?

Starting off as Bard in 2023 as a direct ChatGPT competitor, Gemini has evolved significantly since its early web-only implementation, with it now being available on smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and soon even TVs.

Not only does the app serve its role as an AI chatbot, it also doubles as a smart assistant, and it has successfully replaced Google Assistant on my Pixel.

Despite its bad rep during its infancy, Gemini has grown to be a capable assistant with app integrations. These include:

Spotify

WhatsApp

Google Messages

Google Phone

Google Home

Utilities

Google Maps

YouTube, YouTube Music, and more.

Its conversational assistant, Gemini Live, lets you speak to the AI assistant in a free-flowing and conversational manner, complete with options to interrupt and redirect the assistant as needed.

Considering that Live Video and on-screen context abilities are poised to arrive on Live later this month, paired with an option to invoke the conversational assistant by tapping your Pixel’s power button soon, it’s clear that Gemini is here for the long run, and an app worth downloading when you first get your new Pixel.