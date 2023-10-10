Kasa Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 (2-Pack) The Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 has an amazing discount for Prime Day with 38 per cent off, giving you two smart plugs that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $12.49. $32 at Amazon

There are so many deals happening across Amazon's October Prime Day - also called Big Deals Day - that it's easy to get a little overwhelmed. In amongst the chaos, however, there are some excellent deals to be had, one of which is on the Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 (I know, catchy name) that is discounted by 38 per cent to see it cost just $12.49.

Why should you buy the Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2?

There are a number of smart plugs options out there, but Kasa smart plugs are ones I've had in my home for years. In fact I don't just have one, I have five already, and I'll be buying another on this deal. Why? Because they just work and they work with a number of platforms too. Sure, Amazon does a smart plug and that's discounted too for Prime Day but the Amazon Smart Plug is restricted to only working with Alexa, while the Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

You might wonder what you need a smart plug for - or you might be wondering what I need five for and another - but as soon as it hits the holiday season, you'll be surprised at how many you could use. Your Christmas tree lights are perhaps the most obvious use case for a smart plug - "Hey Google, turn off the Christmas tree" - but there are plenty of everyday uses too, like bedside lights, living room lamps or a fan, for example.

The Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 is very simple and easy to set up - you do it in the Kasa Home app - after which you can control anything plugged into it through the app, or you can add the plug to your home system, like Google Home. When you add it to another system - I've got Google Home so that's the example I'm using - you can then add it to a room in your home and use your voice to turn it on or off along with anything else in that room. "Hey Google, turn off the kitchen lights", for example. You can also set schedules, whether you use the Kasa app or Google or Amazon's systems, so you can make lights turn on when you're not home. Just imagine what Kevin McCallister could have done with a Kasa smart plug.