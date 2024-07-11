Key Takeaways Avoid the extremes for bass and treble to prevent audio distortion.

With sound effects, music, characters talking, and background chatter taking place all at once, it can be hard to hear everything that's going on when you're watching TV. That's especially true if you've an older TV or simply lack a seven-channel surround sound system or even basic soundbar, which admitted, many of us are. In fact, most smart TVs, however impressive they are when it comes to image quality, processing, and power, just aren't suited for high-end audio.

As an at-home movie fanatic, here's what I do to make sure audio is crisp, clear, and as immersive as possible.

That means you might end up having to do a little work to adjust the audio depending on the type of content you're watching, the source of the content, and how it was formatted. As an at-home movie fanatic, here's what I do to make sure audio is crisp, clear, and as immersive as possible.

1 Check bass-ic frequencies

Find a balance

The bass is the first and easiest thing to check out. If the bass is too high, you can experience a lot of distortion, with deeper frequencies overpowering higher ones, especially if you're playing audio directly from your TV. If the bass is turned up too high, and you don't have a proper subwoofer acting as an outlet for all that bass, then chances are high you're missing out on all the sound nuances. This is especially true for action movies or anything with big explosions, crashes, and chaos, Basically, anything with a Hans Zimmer score.

Conversely, it's worth looking at the treble, which at high levels can lead to audio that sounds tinny and even irritating. It should be up there, but if it's too high, you're going to find similar levels of distortion and frustration that you feel when the bass is too low. Start with these two simple settings and find a balance, especially if your audio output is limited.

2 Audio presets

Popular options offer a quick fix

Your TV may have audio preset options from which to choose that are meant to optimize specific content. They may be tailored to sports, action movies, or in the case where you can't quite make out what people are saying, quiet dramas. They come with different names on different TVs, but they all follow a similar pattern and the same intention. They set frequencies based on the general parameters of the genre so that you can make out everything.

For action, cinematic or action settings tend to heighten the bass while also boosting dialogue.

For action, cinematic or action settings tend to heighten the bass while also boosting dialogue. The goal is to hear all the special effects and bombast, but also still be able to hear what characters are saying, amid all the chaos. Sports settings, meanwhile, enhance the crowd noise and game-level sound effects, while gaming presets tend to boost effects and background noise while also keeping dialogue a priority. You may also encounter a nighttime setting, which compresses the range, making loud noises softer and soft dialogue more audible while doing away with any bass that could make its way to others in your home.

3 Equalizer frequencies

Make your own presets

Some TVs may allow you to specifically tinker with the equalizer so that you can find the exact right settings to hear everything you need. If you are granted access to the equalizer, know that it may take some trial and error to figure out what you need (the presets are designed for a reason, and that reason is to save time and energy).

You'll essentially be doing what those presets are doing, but tailoring them more specifically for your own space and personal preferences. This can be useful because the presets might be too general. For those with audio sensitivities or simply a room with more curious or unique acoustics, specialized settings that you can later save might be the way to go. At its most basic, lower frequencies will tackle the bass, mid-range frequencies influence dialogue and most music, while high frequencies can lead to crispy and clear audio.

4 Check formatting across apps

Default settings may be problematic

For audio (and video), format inconsistency can cause issues with your entertainment experience in terms of compression. If a piece of content is designed to distribute audio across seven channels, and you're only making one or two available, the sound won't be the best. But that doesn't mean it should sound bad. It's worth checking the settings on your TV as well as each app and streaming service you use to make sure they all are in sync (pun intended) with your type of audio output.

For example, it happens that sometimes Netflix will play original content in 5.1 channel sound, even if you only have two or three channels connected. The audio will feel off, and you'll have to change the settings on the title you're watching. Be sure to check your audio output settings on your TV as well as when you start up apps, particularly popular ones like Prime and Disney + that offer a range of audio formats, including high-quality options for large surround systems.

5 Turning on subtitles

Help your ears

Hear me out. For many individuals, using subtitles isn't just for reading instead of listening. In fact, it can be a tool used to help listen and indeed make the audio clearer. Subtitles can act as a guide or a prompt when watching English-language content. They are not there to lead the way, but instead supplement, helping to fill in the gaps in your brain when you're listening along.

Basically, subtitles can help fill in the gaps and confirm what you're hearing. You don't need to read every single word, but instead refer to them once in a while if you think you're missing something. If you're not fully sure what someone on screen just side, the subtitles are there to confirm. For some, they can be distracting, but for an increasing number of viewers, they are a mandatory companion, regardless of the language of the content.

With TVs focused on image quality, it's up to you to make sure the audio experience is up to the task. Tinker with settings and ask for subtitle assistance to hear everything you need to. Or, better yet, invest in a quality soundbar.