Sony WH-1000XM4 $248 $348 Save $100 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are incredible noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, that have become a default recommendation of mine. They're comfortable, sound great and block out external noise brilliantly. With $100 off for Prime Day, they are better value than ever. $248 at Amazon

While the true wireless headphone market is going crazy right now, there's a special place in my heart for over-ear headphones - even for the extra space they require in my bag. It's true, earbuds are more convenient, but if you want the very best sound quality and arguably, the very best noise cancellation, then you're going to get that from a pair of overears.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be the most current of Sony's popular noise cancelling range - they got an update in the form of the Sony WH-1000XM5 last year - but they remain a popular recommendation for anyone hoping to save some cash. But now with $100 off for Prime Day, they're almost a no brainer.

Why are the Sony WH-1000XM4 worth my money?

I review a lot of headphones, and if someone asks me for a recommendation for a pair of noise cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM range has long been one of the first options that springs to my mind. They're just a safe bet, across the board - from sound quality and features, to noise cancelling and battery life.

Of course the newest addition to the range comes with some mild improvements over the XM4s we are discussing here, but when all's said and done, it's nothing you would notice when listening to them in isolation. And when you consider the price difference between the two on Prime Day, I know where my money would go (hint, here).

And that's because the WH-1000XM4s are fantastic. They sound great and offer an outstanding noise-cancelling performance, plus pack a 30-hour battery life that'll serve you well whether you're commuting or travelling. Sure, the design is a little less refined than their successors, but they still look smart and they're comfortable too - two things that can't be overlooked with overears.

Simply put, if you've got $250 to spend on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, add these to your cart immediately - but be quick, because Amazon's October Prime Day ends today.