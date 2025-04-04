Summary LG and Samsung make great high-end TVs, but mid-range options from TCL and Hisense are solid alternatives.

Modern mid-range TVs offer great quality that's often comparable to high-end TVs at a lower price.

Consider mid-range TVs from China-based manufacturers for quality features without the hefty price tag of high-end TVs.

"The only TV worth buying is a high-end LG or a top-tier Samsung," is something I still hear pretty frequently.

While LG and Samsung make some of the best televisions out there, especially when you're looking at their respective high-end OLED models, you don't need to break the bank anymore to get your hands on a decent TV.

Companies like Vizio, TCL, Hisense, and more have been offering solid mid-range TVs for several years now. They might not have all the high-end features more expensive TVs from LG, Samsung, and Sony offer, but in a lot of cases, they're more than good enough for most people -- even if you're like me and care at least a little bit about picture quality .

This reminded me of how good modern mid-range TVs are now...

TVs are the sort of tech that I only research when I'm buying one myself or when someone in my family is looking to get a new television. My dad recently decided it was time to upgrade his relatively low-end LG TV with awful viewing angles (if you aren't sitting directly in front of the television, you can't see the picture at all -- it's abysmal). So, over the past few weeks, he's asked me all kinds of questions about TVs, which has me immersed in the gimmick and buzzword-filled TV world all over again.

This reminded me of how good modern mid-range TVs are now and reiterated a fact I've contended for a few years -- modern mid-range TVs are actually really great.

Don't sleep on mid-range TV manufacturers

TCL and Hisense have really stepped their game up in the last few years

Back in late-2023, it was time for me to buy a new TV (my roughly 7-year-old Vizio M50-E1 was starting to suffer from panel issues). Since I live in Canada, Vizio wasn't an option anymore given the company left the country a few years ago. If I wanted to stick with a reasonably priced mid-range set that cost a little over $1,000 CAD, my only viable choices were TCL and Hisense.

Since I do most of my gaming on a 120Hz HDMI 2.1 LG Ultragear 27GP950-B monitor in my office, I don't need my TV to have the absolute best picture possible. Don't get me wrong, I watch a lot of TV, but once the panel crosses a certain quality threshold, I'm good. I didn't always feel like this, though. At one point, my living room TV was the center of my entertainment world, but my habits have changed over the years, and while I've recently started playing more cooperative games like Split Fiction on my PS5 in my living room, the majority of my gaming is done in my basement office.

I didn't really care about the operating system since I'm firmly planted in the Apple's ecosystem and planned to plug my Apple TV 4K into the television.

With this in mind, I still wanted the TV I ended up buying to support HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz gaming with my Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (just in case I decided to occasionally game in my living room, which I still do sometimes), HDR10, and, if possible, Dolby Vision high dynamic-range. I didn't really care about the operating system since I'm firmly planted in the Apple's ecosystem and planned to plug my Apple TV 4K into the television. This means AirPlay 2 support doesn't matter much to me since I can get it directly through my Apple TV.

There are some annoying limitations with mid-range TVs, though. For example, a lot of them only feature 1-2 HDMI 2.1 ports and, in some cases, one of them is often HDMI-CEC, which a lot of people use with their sound bar. To get around this problem you can always purchase a relatively cheap HDMI 2.1 switch in order to plug all of your devices in at once.