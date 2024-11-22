Key Takeaways Hyundai is recalling 145,000+ EVs in the US due to an issue that could result in loss of drive power.

Repairs for affected models will be free and start next year.

No crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to this issue have been reported.

If you have a Hyundai EV, this substantial recall might affect you.

Hyundai is recalling over 145,000 of its electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States due to the risk of loss of drive power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall's summary states that its possible the integrated charging control unit (ICCU) could become damaged and stop charging the vehicle's 12-volt battery, resulting in the loss of drive power and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects some of the following models: 2022-2024 IONIQ 5, 2023-2025 IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 (Electrified), and 2023-2024 Genesis G80 (Electrified).

What is Hyundai doing about it?

The repairs will be free of charge and performed next year

Hyundai

Hyundai will start notifying affected owners in January 2025. The NHTSA estimates the recall impacts 145,235 vehicles and says Hyundai will inspect and replace the impacted vehicle's ICCU and fuses for free. The South Korean carmaker will also be installing an update to the ICCU's software to prevent the issue from happening again. Thankfully, there have been no crashes, injuries, or fatalities reported due to this issue in the U.S.

This isn't the first time Hyundai has issued a recall involving damaged ICCUs. Back in March, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis issued a similar recall to this one that affected over 146,000 EVs. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Lucid Air, and the Porsche Taycan have gone through similar recalls too.

The news of this recall comes as the South Korean carmaker prepares to release the Hyundai Ioniq 9 three-row SUV in 2025. The car was recently revealed at the LA Auto Show, and looks a lot like the Ioniq 6 but in SUV form. Hopefully, major recalls like this start to happen less often with EVs, but nonetheless it's still disappointing to see.