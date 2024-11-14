Key Takeaways Hyundai's Ioniq 9 three-row SUV will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show.

Hyundai has confirmed it will officially show off the Ioniq 9, its first three-row electric SUV, at the LA Auto Show later this month. Just like the automaker has with its other recent EVs, Hyundai is releasing a trickle of information about the upcoming SUV leading up to its reveal.

In a somewhat cryptic teaser photo, Hyundai offers a glimpse at the final version of the Ioniq 9's expansive interior, and, of course, its streamlined aesthetic that's a notable departure from the blocky Ioniq 5 . The car actually looks a lot more like the Ioniq 6 , but in SUV form, which is likely the vibe the South Korean company is going for.

Hyundai first showed off the Ioniq 9's design back in 2021 as its Seven Concept SUV, and surprisingly, the Ioniq 9 looks to be very similar. Rumors initially pointed to the SUV being called the Ioniq 7, but it appears Hyundai prefers the number 9 (or maybe it plans to launch another EV SUV that falls between the Ioniq 5 and 9 in terms of size).

Hyundai's first 3-row SUV is poised to be big

The vehicle will likely be similar in size to Kia's EV9

Hyundai

Built on the same well-regarded E-GMP dedicated EV platform as its Kia EV9 cousin, Hyundai's take on a 3-row SUV is tipped to feature a "lounge-like interior." What does this mean? I'm not entirely sure, but the Ioniq 5 I drive is pretty spacious inside, and my guess is the Ioniq 9 will feature a substantially bigger interior.

"Its nature-inspired, lounge-like interior reflects our progressive approach of how we envision the technology, customer-centric design, and tranquility, coming together seamlessly in the future of mobility," said Senior Vice President and head of Hyundai Design, in a recent press release.

The Ioniq 9 doesn't have an official release date, but it's confirmed to make its way to the US as a 2025 model.

Given the Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's first all-electric three-row SUV, it's expected to be pretty big and similar in size to Kia's bulky EV9. I don't necessarily dislike the Ioniq 9's appearance, but part of what attracted me to the Ioniq 5 is its low polygon-inspired design. Even after a few years, it's still incredibly unique -- there's just nothing on the road like it (unless you count the Cybertruck , which seems to be going well for Tesla...).

When the Ioniq 6 first appeared a few years ago, I was disappointed with its design once I realized it looked more like what I'd describe as a Porsche 911 drawn from memory than the Ioniq 5. I'm hoping to be proven wrong, and the front of the Ioniq 9 makes me feel like some of that boxiness will still be around. As a side note, the Ioniq 9 light bar the automaker teased a few weeks ago looks very cool.

The Ioniq 9 doesn't have an official release date, but it's confirmed to make its way to the US as a 2025 model, hinting it'll likely make its way to dealers early next year.

