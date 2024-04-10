Someone recently asked me if I preferred EVs to conventional gas-powered cars. The answer is that I love both. They're the same but different. A lot of people feel there's a disconnect when driving an electric car, whereas there's more going on in an ICE model.

My Honda S2000 has a six-speed manual gearbox and no computers. That means I can be really connected to the driving experience. My other car is an EV, and it is fun to drive, but there is less interaction. It's more of a press-and-go experience. But that's just fine when I'm sitting in heavy traffic going nowhere fast.

I'm able to do my shopping in it. I can do the school run too. But I can also take it to the track and drive the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N until its fat tires are screaming for mercy.

In the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it's now possible to get the best of both worlds. Although it's based on the standard issue Ioniq 5, which is either an SUV or a jumbo liftback depending on preference, this feels like a high-octane edition of the Korean car. It could be gas-powered because the effect is so convincing, but it's really all-electric.

This brilliant illusion is mainly thanks to the technology packed into the car, which transforms the chunky Ioniq 5 from a reasonably sensible EV into a bit of a bruiser. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N can be whatever you want it to be, thanks to switchable controls that turn it back into a sensible urban cruiser.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Recommended Currently, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the most fun you can have in an EV, especially if you’re hanging on to the thrill factor provided by ICE-powered cars. It costs around $82,000 (£64,956 on the other side of the Atlantic), which might seem like a lot, but it gives a lot in return including putting an endless grin on the face of anyone who drives it. The styling is distinctive, without being too shouty, there’s still a decent amount of comfort and it’s also brilliant that it works as a practical everyday liftback too. Pros Stunning all-electric performance

Convincing virtual gearbox and paddle shifting

Sporty but practical with a liftback too Cons Noticeable weight

Limited trim and color options

Likely to get through tires quickly

Price, specs, and availability

Upgrades and standard models out right now

You can buy the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for $82,000 in the guise seen here, and it's available right now. There's also a version that comes in Soultronic Orange, which is actually billed by Hyundai as the standard color, with a price that starts from $67,475.

I think it looks great in that shade too, although the main reason for buying the Performance Blue Matte car is that it's in keeping with the other N cars in the Hyundai portfolio. Aside from that, the cars are essentially the same, though the Alcantara/Pure Leather seats and Vision Roof are options.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Engine/Motor Twin electric motors powered by Lithium-ion battery Horsepower 84 kW / 650 hp Torque 740 Nm Drivetrain Four-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 3.4 seconds Transmission Direct-drive Range 280 miles MSRP $70,000

Design, look and build

Subtle styling tweaks

I really love what Hyundai has done with the design tweaks for the Ioniq 5 N. The Performance Blue Matte color of the example I've been driving looks a treat. This is complimented by striking 21-inch forged alloy wheels and plenty of contrasting black trim flourishes. The changes to the front and rear end add poise to the car, while also serving to help with cooling and handling thanks to sculpted vents and a diffuser at the back.

Close

Of course, the other quirky thing about the Hyundai Ioniq 5, in either its stock edition or this sporty variant, is it's quite big. It’s like a jumbo-sized sedan and, from a distance, looks like a regular liftback. Park it alongside something like a Volkswagen Golf, for example, and the larger size becomes evident. This is exacerbated with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N thanks to beefier fenders along with wheels and tires that look like they really mean business. Topping it off are the imposing brake calipers too.

In fact, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is slightly larger than the original car, although it sits on the same 118.1-inch wheelbase. Lengthwise, it’s 185.6 inches with a width of 76.4 inches and a height of 62.4 inches. The main reason for this is those extra trim flourishes that come with the front and rear bumper sections of the car, especially where that rear diffuser is concerned.

A dazzling interior style and materials

The performance factor impresses

Things are just as stylish on the inside, with a cockpit area that retains the same feel as the original incarnation of the car, but the Ioniq 5 N feels much more sporty. It's all Alcantara and leather, with body-hugging bucket seats at the front, which provide plenty of support if you're pushing the EV.

Infinitely more sporty than the regular version of the Ioniq 5, with plenty of trim highlights that set it apart, including distinctive shiny sports pedals and a steering wheel that I found immediately tempting due to its array of controls.

Close

The overall effect is infinitely more sporty than the regular version of the Ioniq 5, with plenty of trim highlights that set it apart, including distinctive shiny sports pedals and a steering wheel that I found immediately tempting due to its array of controls. This includes circular buttons that let you pick drive modes and dip into the special 'N' menu. A red tab on the top of the wheel delivers a boost too, as if the normal performance isn’t enough.

The dashboard layout is, in essence, the same setup as the gas car too, although the big difference is the way there are digital dials. The central infotainment system also offers access to all the Ionic 5 N's drive modes and assorted sound effects, which I'll get to in a bit.

The technology lowdown

Multiple modes to choose from

The Ionic 5 N is perfect for anyone who loves their tech. It's actually a bit of a handful to get your head around on first inspection. I had to spend some time picking through everything in order to understand which menu option did what. I could drive the car as 'normal' if I wanted, which means it functions as an everyday liftback. However, if I'm buying a sports car, I want to get maximum sportiness from it.

I spent a good amount of my driving time with all the N features engaged. The steering wheel let me do most of this and by pressing the circular button I could pick through the electronic options. Depending on the mode I'd selected, I could then use the paddles in front of the steering wheel to shift up and down through the gears. The overall effect is strange and amazing in equal measure. Thanks to the N Active Sound+, I also got a high-octane audio accompaniment.



I could even redline the car, whereby the throttle cuts back if I put my foot on the accelerator too much. All the tech inside the car is matched to the clever engineering underneath, so the electronic Limited Slip Differential allowed me to get power to the wheels no matter how much I was throwing the car around. I even gave the N Launch Control option a whirl, which offers up drag strip thrills if you're in a safe place to do it (I was on a track). The drift mode was a blast too. Each time I selected a different drive option, the Ionic 5 N would adjust the car's setup accordingly.

I can't say I'm as keen on the Supersonic sound option, however. This delivers some suitably sci-fi audio effects that match the way the virtual engine is behaving, but it got on my nerves quite quickly. I soon switched back to the synthesized regular engine noise, which to my mind much better suits the thinking behind the Ionic 5 N.

Battery, range and performance

Smarter use of power

Make no mistake, the Hyundai Ionic 5 N feels like a different car to the normal incarnation, despite the fact that I still think it’s a hugely practical EV, suited to everyday requirements. During my time with it, I've enjoyed it on a selection of roads and surfaces as well as on a racetrack.

No matter how you drive it, the Ionic 5 N seems perfectly capable, especially when it comes to battery degradation. Even racing it around the track for a few laps at a time didn't seem to phase the battery pack. Only the Pirelli tires seemed slightly agitated by all the work they had to do.

In terms of range, the regular Ionic 5 is perfectly practical and, considering the power on tap from the 84kW battery pack in this car, the coverage is still just under 280 miles. An official EPA figure is yet to be confirmed. The other great factor about Hyundai tech is that this car has 800V fast multi-charging capability. If I’m able to find a 350kW commercial charger, that means I can get from 10 percent to 80 percent in a very impressive 18 minutes.

Verdict: Is the Hyundai Ionic 5 N my favorite EV so far?

I first got to drive the Hyundai Ionic 5 N at the tail end of last year and my brief stint behind the wheel left me craving another fix of the performance EV. Now that I've had a good amount of time behind the wheel, both on super smooth Spanish roads and a racetrack too, I'm convinced the Ionic 5 N is currently the most fun you can have in an electric car.

The brilliant thing about this EV is the way that it can provide endless thrills and produce plenty of smiles.

The brilliant thing about this EV is the way that it can provide endless thrills and produce plenty of smiles. Equally though, I feel like I can use it in any other scenario too, from trips for groceries through to taking curious passengers on a lively jaunt around twisting backroads. And, best of all, I can even take it to a racetrack and go nuts there too.