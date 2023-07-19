Over the past few years I've had the pleasure of driving pretty every electric car that's launched in Europe. Sure, some have slipped my grasp and I'll endeavour to test and review those models - but there's one car that made a huge impression, and that's the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 was one of the first models from the Hyundai Motor Group - which includes Kia and Genesis - to sit on a bespoke electric platform called E-GMP. The models that followed the Ioniq 5 - the Kia EV6 and the Genesis GV60 are also excellent electric models in their own right. So the announcement that the Ioniq 5 has had the N treatment is exciting. It's one of the best getting better.

Hyundai gained notoriety for N models in 2017 with the introduction of the i30 N. It took a middling hatchback and gave it a huge boost, much to the delight of car fans - and celebrated by the likes of Top Gear.

Introducing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, fans of the brand won't be surprised to hear that it borrows from the Kia EV6 GT. The big point of differentiation between these models at launch was that Kia announced its high performance model from the off, while Hyundai has taken a longer run up. It was worth the wait, however, with striking looks thanks to that distinctive blue N colouring which is matte, and in the metal looks absolutely amazing.

There's bodywork to make it certain that no one will confuse this with the regular model, a more aggressive front and rear bumper, the rear with splitters to aid the airflow. It looks every inch the hot hatch that you want it to be. But this isn't just a superficial facelift: there are reinforcements throughout the body to handle the additional forces you might subject this car to, with Hyundai's experience in rally feeding into this car.

To aid handling, there's now rear wheel steering, with 21-inch wheels, while the N pedal is designed to give more power on demand and instant turn in to improve race performance, as well as a system to allow you to drift. The twin motors mean it's all-wheel drive, with 650PS - 478kW - coming from those motors, when you engage the subtly-named N Grin Boost function. It's all powered by an 84kWh battery.

That new battery also has an enhanced thermal management system to ensure you don't lose power by overheating or being too cold. It will do 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of over 160mph. In a Hyundai Ioniq 5!

The interior gets a makeover too, with an N steering wheel looking more like the wheel you'd find in a race car (which is what this really is), so there's more immediate controls at your fingertips. That's coupled with race seats, but what's interesting is that the N e-shift functions can be used to simulate the jolt between shifting gears - so you can have this car drive like it's a combustion model with a gearbox, which is very meta.

Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is longer, lower, with a lower seating position too - and I have to say, it looks fantastic. But it still hangs on to some great EV features too - it will charge at 350kW, so after burning rubber, you'll be able to recharge in no time and do it all again.

The actual range hasn't been announced and neither has the pricing, but if you were waiting for an EV that was a little more exciting, the Ioniq 5 N is here for you.