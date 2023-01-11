Hydrow now offers more than rowing machine workouts, with strength training and more.

Hydrow is expanding its workout options beyond rowing. The company is adding strength training to its fitness program to give users of its Rower and Wave Rower machines a more thorough session.

Hydrow: Circuit Training offers quick, full-body workouts that combine strength exercises off the Rower and rowing classes on it. They are formed as high intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions, using a mixture of dumbbells and body weight instructions to follow. And are structured in the repetition-based AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) or time-based EMOM (every minute on the minute) formats.

A new instructor has joined the Hydrow team to take users through their paces. Rina Thomas is a former Marine and mother who certainly knows how to balance a healthy lifestyle with everyday challenges.

New Circuit Training data will be available to users too, with metrics for each interval completed able to be viewed after a session. This includes metres, split, stroke rate, and watts for the rowing intervals, as well as calories and heart rate (when combined with a compatible monitor).

This can be used to track progression and add stretch goals.

The Hydrow: Circuit Training workouts are rolling out to its fitness equipment now, so you should see it on your Rower soon.