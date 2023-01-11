Hydrow is expanding its workout options beyond rowing. The company is adding strength training to its fitness program to give users of its Rower and Wave Rower machines a more thorough session.
Hydrow: Circuit Training offers quick, full-body workouts that combine strength exercises off the Rower and rowing classes on it. They are formed as high intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions, using a mixture of dumbbells and body weight instructions to follow. And are structured in the repetition-based AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) or time-based EMOM (every minute on the minute) formats.
A new instructor has joined the Hydrow team to take users through their paces. Rina Thomas is a former Marine and mother who certainly knows how to balance a healthy lifestyle with everyday challenges.
New Circuit Training data will be available to users too, with metrics for each interval completed able to be viewed after a session. This includes metres, split, stroke rate, and watts for the rowing intervals, as well as calories and heart rate (when combined with a compatible monitor).
This can be used to track progression and add stretch goals.
The Hydrow: Circuit Training workouts are rolling out to its fitness equipment now, so you should see it on your Rower soon.