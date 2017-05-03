If you want live TV but don't want to commit to cable, Hulu with Live TV might be for you.

Are you tired of paying high prices for cable TV but still want access to your favorite shows and live events? Look no further than Hulu with Live TV. This popular live TV streaming service offers a combination of on-demand content and access to over 75 live TV channels. To help you determine whether it's the right choice for your entertainment needs, Pocket-lint has compiled answers to some of the most common questions about Hulu with Live TV.

From pricing and availability to content and supported devices, here's everything you need to know about Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu with Live TV

What is Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu with Live TV is a popular live TV streaming service. It's a subscription-based service that provides subscribers with access to live streams and additional on-demand content from a variety of channels, including sports, entertainment, and news channels. It's considered an alternative to cable TV. Some top competitors to Hulu with Live TV include YouTube TV and Sling TV, and AT&T TV - each service offers a different mix of channels, features, and pricing.

How much does Hulu with Live TV cost?

As of March 2023, Hulu with Live TV offers three plans:

Hulu (with ads) and Live TV, Disney+ (with ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) plan for $69.99 per month. It includes access to 75 live TV channels, the full Hulu streaming library, as well as content on Disney+ and ESPN+. But Disney+ (with ads) may not be available on certain devices.

It includes access to 75 live TV channels, the full Hulu streaming library, as well as content on Disney+ and ESPN+. But Disney+ (with ads) may not be available on certain devices. Hulu (no ads) and Live TV, Disney+ (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) plan for $82.99 per month. This plan includes all the same features as the first plan, but with an added bonus of no ads on select content. Additionally, Disney+ (no ads) is included with this plan.

This plan includes all the same features as the first plan, but with an added bonus of no ads on select content. Additionally, Disney+ (no ads) is included with this plan. Live TV Only plan for $68.99 per month (provides access to live content only). It does not include access to the Hulu streaming library or Disney+ or ESPN+. This plan is a good option for those who only need live TV and don't care about access to additional content.

Does Hulu with Live TV have ads?

Hulu with Live TV does have ads, but you can opt for the Hulu (no ads) and Live TV plan for an ad-free experience on select content.

The Hulu (with ads) and Live TV, Disney+ (with ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) plan is the most affordable option, but you must deal with ads.

is the most affordable option, but you must deal with ads. The Hulu (no ads) and Live TV, Disney+ (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) plan provides an ad-free experience but is more expensive.

provides an ad-free experience but is more expensive. The Live TV Only plan is a good option for those who only need live TV and don't care about additional content.

Ultimately, it's up to you to decide which plan aligns with your viewing needs and budget.

What are some key features of Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu with Live TV features Cloud DVR, a Live Guide, support for up to six profiles, the ability to stream on two screens at once, streaming in up to 1080p/60fps, and listening in 2.0 stereo and 5.1 surround sound. The service also offers personalised recommendations based on your viewing history.

What TV can you watch on Hulu with Live TV?

As a Hulu with Live TV subscriber, you'll have access to a range of content including live sports, breaking news, awards shows, primetime dramas, daytime soaps, local teams and weather forecasts, the latest Hulu Originals, and thousands of shows and movies in the Hulu streaming library.

There are over 75 live and on-demand channels available through Hulu with Live TV, such as BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, E!, Freeform, Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, MTV, OWN, TBS, TNT, VH1, and USA. Here are some other live TV channels available, split out by category:

Family-friendly channels Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and Universal Kids

Educational channels Discovery, History, NASA, and National Geographic

National sports channels ESPN, FS1, SEC, BTN, and ACCN

National news CNN, Fox News, ABC News, The Weather Channel, MSNBC, and CNBC

Local and regional channels ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and Telemundo affiliates in most cities

Select regional sports networks across the US

You can check your ZIP code on Hulu's site to see which channels are in your area. Hulu said each network also offers a variety of on-demand shows and movies from their libraries. These so-called "Network On-Demand" videos may still have ads, however, even if you subscribe to Hulu (no ads) and Live TV.

Does Hulu with Live TV offer any add-ons?

Yes. Hulu with Live TV offers add-ons for an additional monthly charge:

Unlimited Screens for $9.99 per month: Allows you to stream on an unlimited number of screens at the same time within your home network.

for $9.99 per month: Allows you to stream on an unlimited number of screens at the same time within your home network. Entertainment Networks for $7.99 per month: Provides access to channels such as Discovery Family, Science, and Cooking Channel.

for $7.99 per month: Provides access to channels such as Discovery Family, Science, and Cooking Channel. Sports Add-on for $10.99 per month: Gives access to channels like NFL RedZone, ESPN Goal Line, and ESPN Bases Loaded, among others.

for $10.99 per month: Gives access to channels like NFL RedZone, ESPN Goal Line, and ESPN Bases Loaded, among others. Espanol Networks for $4.99 per month: Get Spanish-language channels such as CNN en Espanol, Discovery en Espanol, and ESPN Deportes.

Can you watch local and regional channels?

Yes. You can follow your local news, forecasts, and games on ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and Telemundo affiliates in most cities. Hulu with Live TV also carries select regional sports networks across the country. However, availability may vary depending on your location and the specific channels.

What shows and moves can you watch?

Hulu is included with some Hulu with Live TV plans, and with that, you get access to a vast library of TV shows, including past seasons of popular shows and new episodes of currently airing shows. Some of the shows available on Hulu with Live TV include Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, The Handmaid's Tale, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rick and Morty, Law & Order: SVU, Modern Family, South Park, The Good Place, Family Guy.

In addition to these shows, Hulu with Live TV also has its own original content, such as The Mindy Project. Hulu with Live TV has an extensive library of movies, too, including a mix of popular blockbusters and critically acclaimed independent films. In the past, Hulu has offered Parasite, Nomadland, The Social Network, Palm Springs, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Dark Knight, Goodfellas, Arrival, Little Women, and Booksmart.

Does Hulu with Live TV offer cloud DVR?

Hulu with Live TV offers a cloud DVR service that allows you to record news, sports, movies, or shows you love for later viewing. You can record as much content as you want, and Hulu will store it in the cloud. You can fast-forward through commercials or any parts you don't want to watch. You can easily set up recordings by selecting the Record button, and you can watch or delete your recordings in the Manage DVR section in My Stuff.

It's worth noting that there will be ad breaks in your recordings, even if you have subscribed to the Hulu (no ads) and Live TV plan. But you can fast-forward.

Which devices support Hulu with Live TV?

You can stream Hulu with Live TV on a variety of devices, including phones, tablets, smart TVs, consoles, and streaming players like Roku and Fire TV.

How to sign up for Hulu with Live TV

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV on Hulu's website. You'll need to be located in the US and have a valid form of payment. The signup process is easy and straightforward and can be completed in minutes. If you're an existing Hulu subscriber and want to add Live TV to your account, you can visit your Account page to switch your plan and manage your add-ons. You can cancel your subscription at any time, as there are no long-term contracts.

Do you already have Hulu? You can switch to the Hulu (no ads) and Live TV plan by accessing your Account page. Whether you currently have the Hulu with Ads or Hulu (no ads) plan, you can upgrade to Hulu with Live TV and start enjoying the benefits of live TV streaming.

Where is Hulu with Live TV available?

Hulu with Live TV is available in the US. It's not currently available in other countries.

