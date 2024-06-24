Key Takeaways The Bear season 3 will debut three hours earlier on Hulu

Disney+ subscribers with the Disney bundle can also stream season 3, marking the first simultaneous debut on both services.

The Bear has been quietly renewed for season 4, with episodes filmed alongside season 3, likely to drop next summer.

Culinary drama The Bear has become one of the biggest hits of the modern streaming era, after generating massive audience interest following its buzzy first season, and setting the record for most watched FX drama on Hulu with its season 2 debut in 2023. Perhaps in an effort to beat its own record, Hulu has announced that fans waiting hungrily for season 2 will be able to get a taste of what's next for Carmy, Sydney, Ritchie, and the rest of the staff of The Bear just a little bit earlier than previously planned.

The Bear season 3 will debut three hours earlier

East coast streamers, rejoice!

Perhaps looking to capitalize on what is sure to be another thrilling season, Hulu announced today that season 3 of The Bear will make an early debut on Hulu as the streaming service has announced it will be droping all episodes at 9 pm EST on Wednesday, June 26, three hours earlier than initially slated. This is great news for binge-watchers looking to get started on the show early, and should help the new season score another record opening, since east coast viewers won't need to stay up late to start watching.

Can I stream The Bear season 3 on Disney+?

Mika Baumeister

In addition to being able to stream this title on Hulu, Disney+ subscribers who have the Disney bundle can stream the new season in its entirety on Disney+. This is the first time a new season of The Bear has made a simultaneous debut on both services.

Has The Bear been renewed for season 4?

Like Syd and Carmy's relationship, it's complicated.

FX/Hulu

Though not officially announced, The Bear was quietly renewed for season 4 earlier this year, with episodes for the next season filmed alongside season 3. Because production is already very far along for this new season, we'd expect season 4 to drop sometime next summer. As for what the future holds beyond that, it's anyone's guess, as the continuation of the series likely depends not only on where the creatives want to take the story, but the schedules of the actors involved as well. However, with season 3 releasing this week and season 4 likely on the horizon for 2025, it will probably be some time before we hear anything about a potential season 5 and beyond.