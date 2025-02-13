Summary Hulu + Live TV offers good value for $83/month, including Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

The service has a wide selection of channels, a user-friendly app, and unlimited DVR.

While the UI can be cumbersome at times, Hulu + Live TV is a strong competitor to YouTube TV.

There are many live TV services out there, and it's tough to try them all out for yourself. After the YouTube TV price increase, I decided to go out and test the waters and search for greener pastures. My latest stop brings me to Hulu + Live TV, a mouthful of a name that has a lot of positives. However, like all things, there are some aspects of the service I don't like.

I've always been aware that Hulu had a live TV service, but I never paid it much attention. Shortly after signing up, I realized what I was missing, and strangely, there are some real good deals here that I don't think enough people have shed light on. If YouTube TV has a true rival, I believe it's Hulu + Live TV. If you want streaming services included with the cost on top of live TV, then it's a very hard bargain to beat.

Editor's Choice Hulu + Live TV Pros & Cons Becomes a tab in the Hulu app

Wide selection of channels

Good quality

Wide selection of channels

Good quality

Unlimited DVR Hard to navigate UI at times

Price, availability, and specs

Expensive, but packed with value



The Hulu + Live TV service costs $82, a price that nearly matches YouTube TV after the December price increase. This pricing also makes it among the most expensive services, but for an extra dollar a month, you can grab a bundle that really packs in the value. For $83, you can sign up for a subscription that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. If you want to skip out on ads for all the services, you have to raise your monthly bill to $96, but that still comes in far cheaper than paying for everything separately.

As for what the service provides, it's a lot of what you'd expect at this price. You have over 95 live channels, unlimited DVR, a hardware-free setup, and the ability to watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet -- both Android and iOS.

Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV is a bundle that adds live TV to the Hulu service. Simultaneous streams 2, but more with Unlimited Screens option Live TV Yes Library 95+ live channels Free trial 3-day free trial

What I like about Hulu + Live TV

A well-developed service