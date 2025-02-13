Summary

  • Hulu + Live TV offers good value for $83/month, including Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.
  • The service has a wide selection of channels, a user-friendly app, and unlimited DVR.
  • While the UI can be cumbersome at times, Hulu + Live TV is a strong competitor to YouTube TV.

There are many live TV services out there, and it's tough to try them all out for yourself. After the YouTube TV price increase, I decided to go out and test the waters and search for greener pastures. My latest stop brings me to Hulu + Live TV, a mouthful of a name that has a lot of positives. However, like all things, there are some aspects of the service I don't like.

I've always been aware that Hulu had a live TV service, but I never paid it much attention. Shortly after signing up, I realized what I was missing, and strangely, there are some real good deals here that I don't think enough people have shed light on. If YouTube TV has a true rival, I believe it's Hulu + Live TV. If you want streaming services included with the cost on top of live TV, then it's a very hard bargain to beat.

Price, availability, and specs

Expensive, but packed with value

Hulu + Live TV 3
Hulu
Hulu

The Hulu + Live TV service costs $82, a price that nearly matches YouTube TV after the December price increase. This pricing also makes it among the most expensive services, but for an extra dollar a month, you can grab a bundle that really packs in the value. For $83, you can sign up for a subscription that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. If you want to skip out on ads for all the services, you have to raise your monthly bill to $96, but that still comes in far cheaper than paying for everything separately.

As for what the service provides, it's a lot of what you'd expect at this price. You have over 95 live channels, unlimited DVR, a hardware-free setup, and the ability to watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet -- both Android and iOS.

What I like about Hulu + Live TV

A well-developed service