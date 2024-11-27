The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is nearly upon us on November 29th, but tons of great deals are already up and available now. You can save big on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and even streaming services.

Hulu and Disney+ are two very popular streaming services. Hulu has some of the best shows I've seen in the past year, namely the Emmy-award winning series Shogun and The Bear. Disney+ is home to some of the world's biggest franchises too, like Star Wars.

Right now, for Black Friday, you can get Hulu's Ad plan for $0.99 a month for an entire year. That's down from $9.99 a month, a whopping 90 percent discount. That's not all though. You can also get a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ (both with ads) for $2.99 a month for an entire year. That's down from $10.99 a month, a huge 73 percent discount.

You can claim these Black Friday deals on Hulu's website now.

Disney+ and Hulu $3 $11 Save $8 Subscription with ads Yes Premium Subscription Yes Live TV No Free trial No $3 at Hulu

Related My picks for the best Black Friday streaming discounts and deals Black Friday is now just days away, and major streaming giants are offering limited-time subscription service discounts.

What are the benefits of Hulu and Disney+?

Watch the latest acclaimed shows, and your favorite franchises, like Star Wars and Marvel

The amount of content you get to watch on both Hulu and Disney+ is overwhelming. On Hulu, you can watch some amazing original series like Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. There is also many popular FX series you can watch on the service too, like American Horror Stories, Say Nothing, and the aforementioned Shogun and The Bear.

The bundle deal with Disney+ is hard to pass up. Disney+ gives you access to so many classic Disney movies, as well as hit franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. Lucasfilm's newest Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew, even premieres next week on December 2nd on Disney+, so if you get this bundle you'll be ready to watch it day one. Disney+ has every single Star Wars movie too if you're looking for something to binge-watch over the holidays.

This Black Friday deal for Hulu and the Disney+/Hulu Bundle ends December 2nd, so act fast if you're interested!