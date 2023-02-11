WhatsApp is working on a change to the way its camera feature works that would remove the need to hold the button down.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make it way easier for people to record videos, especially if they want to do it hands-free.

Right now anyone who records a video via the WhatsApp app has to tap and hold on the shutter button. Removing their finger stops the recording, meaning anyone shooting a long video is left holding their finger on the button for the duration. That's no fun at all, and WhatsApp seems to be working on a fix for the long-standing frustration.

WABetaInfo reports that the latest version of WhatsApp that has been made available to beta testers via TestFlight now includes a redesigned camera interface. However, it should be noted that it appears that the new-look camera is only offered if the user's account has been whitelisted by WhatsApp. So if you're using the new beta and not seeing anything new yet, that's likely why.

The report says that people who have the new interface can now select whether to record a video or snap a photo when they tap the shutter button, removing the need to tap and hold anything. That's a huge improvement and allows real hands-free video recording in the WhatsApp app for the first time.

WABetaInfo

"It is also possible to switch from front to back camera or vice versa while recording, making it easier to record videos in any situation," the WABetaInfo report also notes.

As for when this new camera interface will ship to the public, nobody knows. It's impossible to tell when WhatsApp will move a feature from beta and make it available to all. But we can only hope this one moves through the process quickly. If only to save all those thumbs from aching quite so much.

The same report also adds that this new version includes the ability to share voice notes via a WhatsApp status - a feature that was previously released in beta and then removed.