A new Telegram update has given the instant messaging app a number of new features including the ability to translate chat text in real time.

The new Telegram update is available for download now and includes plenty of tweaks and improvements, but the ability to have the app translate text sent by someone in another language is surely towards the top of the list.

Telegram says that those who pay for its Premium subscription can now translate whole chats, groups, and channels in real time thanks to a new Translate bar at the top of the screen. There are also options to hide that bar and adjust which languages get translated too. Those who just want to translate individual messages don't need to pay and can instead just tap a button instead.

Another addition is a new profile picture creation tool that allows any sticker or animated emoji to be turned into a profile picture. Thankfully, this isn't a feature that requires Telegram Premium and those profile pictures can be used anywhere within the app.

Speaking of emojis, they're now being sorted by categories, alongside stickers, when choosing a reaction or status. People can also tap and hold an emoji to get a bigger view before sending, a Telegram blog post confirms.

The improvements keep on coming with a redesigned network usage screen joined by the option to control whether media is saved automatically based on its size, type, and which chat it was received in. More granular media permissions have also been added to give people more control over which media types group members are allowed to send.

Going back to that Telegram Premium subscription for a moment, the messaging company will now sell that to you for a 40% discount if you're willing to pay for a whole year upfront.

Smaller improvements as part of the latest Telegram update include new interactive emojis, new animated emojis, and the ability to lock in using an Apple ID or Google account without having to enter an SMS code. Note that those with two-factor authentication will still be challenged, however.