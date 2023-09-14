Key Takeaways The Huawei Watch GT4 comes in multiple sizes and each version has unique design elements, making them more individual and appealing to different tastes.

The attention to detail in the design of the watch, such as case thickness and shape, gives it a more traditional and stylish look compared to other smartwatches on the market.

The Huawei Watch GT4 offers a range of features and designs, allowing users to find a watch that suits their personal style and needs.

The Huawei Watch GT4 has just been announced and I've had it on my wrist. But it's not just one watch - Huawei has gone all-out on the Watch GT4 and each version of the watch is actually physically different. So you could say that there are seven versions of the Huawei Watch GT4.

First of all, the Huawei Watch GT4 comes in two sizes, that's 46mm and 41mm. There's probably a target market for each model of watch, but I'll leave you to make those decisions for yourself. What appeals to me the most, is that the Watch GT4 46mm models are all slightly different. They aren't just popped from the same mould, someone has consciously made a design decision to give these watches more individual character.

That's a really positive thing and that's what really comes across. Before I get started, it's worth mentioning that we've fully reviewed the Huawei Watch GT4 here on Pocket-lint, where we talk about the performance and actually how good it is.

What I'm more interested in is the design subtleties, because they reveal an attention to detail that's a credit to Huawei. I'm mostly interested in the 46mm models and my first impression was that the Watch GT4 is the most like a regular watch of all the smartwatches I've tried. The attention to things like the case thickness (10.9mm), the shape of the watch body and the lugs make this a divers-esque watch that sits comfortably on the wrist.

Close

Sure, some smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9 or the Pixel Watch have had success with more minimalist designs, but this looks and feels like a proper watch (no offence to Apple, who continually reminds us that the Apple Watch might be the world's most popular watch).

My favourite design is the Rainforest Green GMT edition. Not only does this come in a colour that's so on-trend right now, but the outer ring of the dial is GMT-inspired, split between green and white, exclusive to this model, so it matches the rubber and fabric strap. It looks like an adventurer's watch and with sport functions packed in which include high altitude acclimatisation, it's fit for any travel.

Close

The Black Rubber version is perhaps what you'd call the "standard" Huawei Watch GT4, but it again looks like it's been built for adventure. And it has. On top of the IP68 rating and 5ATM certification (which all models have), the Black Rubber model is slightly more rugged with a raised bezel. This sits above the height of the glass to provide an additional degree of protection against scratches and other damage.

It looks great and the Black model would easily pass itself off as a regular watch thanks to the octagonal design of the case finished slightly darker than the other models. It carries a subtle black rubber strap too.

Close

The Brown Leather obviously didn't tickle my fancy as I only took two photos of it. But the design here is close to the Steel below. The Brown Leather might be the most conventional, perhaps you'll find it slipped under the cuff of a shirt on someone heading to the office. That's not really my vibe, but again, despite looking slightly less focused on action, it still has all the same functionality as the other Watch GT4 models.

6 Images Close

Finally we come to the Steel. This has a steel band (not that type of steel band) which is always popular, looking a little more premium than the Brown Leather thanks to a brushed finish to the case. Now the interesting thing here is that steel band that it comes with. It's easy to detach, so you can swap it for a sports band if you want to, but the steel links also unclip really easily, so you can change the length to get it to fit. There's nothing worse than a baggy metal band on your watch.

Interestingly, the lugs here have a mount for the steel band and that gives a different aesthetic to this watch, making it look much more premium than the other models. You can remove that mount and fit a different strap and of course, the 46mm Huawei Watch GT4 models will accept other 22mm bands.

6 Images Close

Ok, I said finally, but there's also the 41mm. I didn't try all of these on, but I did grab a selection of photos of the White Leather. You'll notice that this isn't just a scaled-down version of the 46mm - it's a completely different design. You'll also find that there are multiple versions of the 41mm, with the Gold Milanese and Piano Key Two-Tone sporting different colours - although the design of the 41mm models are much closer to each other than the 46mm variants.

Huawei Watch GT 4 £222.52 on Amazon (UK)

The Huawei Watch GT4 is packed full of features and admittedly, some of them do seem graphically inspired by the Apple Watch, like the Scientific Activity Rings. But there is a lot that these watches will do. Fortunately and excitingly, there are enough designs here to allow people to get something a little more unique to them. And as you'll see above, it's not just about colours and straps, it's about the little details on the watches themselves.

The Huawei Watch GT4 is available from £229.99 / €249 for the 46mm and £229.99 / €249 for the 41mm. The Steel is more expensive at £349.99 / €399 as is the 41mm Two-Tone Piano Key model. Pre-orders are open from Amazon, Argos and Currys in the UK, and models will be in stock from 4 October.