Huawei announced a number of devices during an event in Munich, including the P60 Pro - that has an amazing camera, the Mate X3 that has a stunning design and the Watch 4 Series, which includes the Watch 4 Pro and Watch 4, both of which promise sterling battery life.

The Watch 4 Pro succeeds the Watch 3 Pro, which launched in 2021 and it brings a range of upgrades, including a slimmer and lighter build. Here are our first impressions of the Watch 4 Pro.

Design and display

48mm, titanium casing

1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro comes in two styles. There's a model with a titanium strap - which we went hands-on with - and a model with a brown leather strap, though both have a titanium case and both are 48mm, so they aren't small but that's not a bad thing. What was surprising about the Watch 4 Pro was just how incredibly light the device is - 48g to be precise. Made from aerospace titanium, there's a lovely premium finish to the smartwatch and it's very lightweight and comfortable to wear based on our initial experience. For reference, the Watch 4 is slightly smaller, offering a stainless steel case and a 46mm size.

6 Images

Close

Both devices have a circular button on the right edge of their casings, which, like the Apple Watch Digital Crown, takes you to the apps screen, while another button is positioned beneath, offering quick actions and recent apps. It's a lovely interface and one that appears to be nice and easy to navigate.

On top of the titanium casing, the Watch 4 Pro has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display and it is beautiful. Colours are lovely and vibrant with plenty of punch, and viewing angles were great from what we could tell. The display is responsive too, swiftly moving between the various screens without any lag. The Watch 4 Pro has a spherical sapphire glass screen too, protecting it from scratches and differentiating it from the regular Watch 4 model. There's an Always-On display too so the Watch 4 Pro and Watch 4 will always display something unless you turn this off, which is far better than a black and blank screen.

On the underside of both the Watch 4 Pro and the Watch 4, you'll find the heart rate sensor and multiple other sensors. As we mentioned, there are two styles available for the Watch 4 Pro. The model we saw had a titanium link bracelet that seamlessly integrated with the watch casing, for a smarter look. The brown leather strap meanwhile, offered a more casual look. Both looked great though.

Features

TruSeen 5.0 software

One minute seven-point health overview

Service widget option

There are a range of features on board the Huawei Watch 4 Pro, including a number of health features. Like Apple, Huawei has acknowledged that many of us wear a smartwatch for the health aspects and with that in mind, the Watch 4 Pro - and the Watch 4 - feature the company's TruSeen 5.0 software, which offers a number of features including arterial stiffness detection. Alongside this, there is skin temperature detection, ECG, SpO2 monitoring, TruSleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, many of which you would now expect on a flagship smartwatch.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro and Watch 4 also have something called the 'One minute seven-point health overview', which, as the name would suggests, gives you a breakdown of seven metrics within one minute to help you keep an eye on various elements your health. The seven metrics include heart rate, SpO2, stress, skin temperature, ECG, arterial stiffness and respiratory health.

In addition to that mode, which although we couldn't try during our hands on time, we love the idea of, there are a number of other features on board the Watch 4 Pro and Watch 4. Golf fans will find a driving range mode, while divers will find a Freedive mode, with diving up to 30-metres supported. There's also a feature called Route Back - similar to what the Apple Watch Ultra offers - and you'll find activity rings too, which again like Apple, show your stand hours, exercise minutes and calories burned. There's also an AI running coach and running ability index.

Aside from the health features, the Watch 4 Pro and Watch 4 both have a service widget option, with one screen for one scenario, which you can customise with 140 different components. The idea is to allow you to access certain information faster - something watchOS 10 is rumoured to bring to the Apple Watch this year too. There are also a huge number of watch faces you can choose from, allowing for a variety of different looks.

Hardware

Range of sensors

5ATM

Up to 21 days battery

When it comes to hardware, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro and Watch 4 are both eSIM compatible and they both offer built-in GPS, as you might expect from this price range. They also offer a number of sensors that allow for some of the health features we mentioned above.

Aside from this though, it's the battery life that is perhaps the most striking feature of all. The Watch 4 Pro is promising 4.5 days of battery life in typical use, which is pretty great for a smartwatch. Even the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which has a great battery life, only delivers around three days. That's not all though, the Watch 4 Pro also promises up to 21 days if you use the Ultra-long Battery Life Mode. By comparison, the Watch 4 promises three days in normal mode and 14 days in the Ultra-long Battery Life Mode.

Naturally of course, we weren't able to test the battery life or performance of the Watch 4 Pro or Watch 4 during our brief amount of time with them, though we will of course do this during our full review. Any smartwatch that gives us more than two days of life though is a win though so we are certainly here for 21 days, though keep in mind that will likely reduce a number of features on offer.

First impressions

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro shows great promise based on our first impressions. There's a lovely design here, with a premium and lightweight finish that looks great, and the display is stunning.

We are really looking forward to trying out some of the health features too, with the one minute seven-point health overview of particular interest. We couldn't test the Watch 4 Pro properly during our brief amount of time with it, and it certainly isn't cheap either, but we are very interested to see how this smartwatch performs, especially since it is compatible with both iOS and Android, which can't be said for most competitors.