Huawei might not have announced the P60 series during the recent Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, but the company isn't done with its product unveiling. That's according to a new report that suggests a number of products will still get a March unveiling.

If that report is accurate, Huawei still has plenty up its sleeve including a few phones, watches, and earbuds. If not, those products are still probably going to happen. They just might not happen quite when we're being told.

What are we being told? For starters, we're told that the big date to look out for is 23 March. That's according to Weibo tipster Classmateguan, at least. In a post picked up by Huawei Central, the leaker says that the company will announce the P60 series on that date. And that isn't all we should keep a lookout for, either.

The other big announcement will be the Mate X3 foldable, we're told, while the FreeBuds 5 earbuds, Watch 4, and TalkBand B7 are all also mentioned for the same 23 March release.

The most interesting products are the phones, of course. And even then, the foldable and the P60 Pro stand out. The Mate X3 is set to be foldable with a big inner display based on previous bits and pieces of leaks, while the Huawei P60 Pro looks set to sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside. There's also the potential for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well.

Those Huawei FreeBuds 5 are set to be new wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation tech, while the Huawei Watch 4 could have built-in satellite comms for emergency use, just like the iPhone 14. Quite how that will work given the small screen and limited input options, we'll just have to wait and see.

Whether we'll be seeing any of this on 23 March is another matter, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled just in case.