Huawei has launched its latest flagship smartphone in China - the Huawei P60 Pro - with the international version hopefully coming later this year.

There are two headline features for the handset - a new camera design with what Huawei calls XMAGE Imagery technology for better nighttime photography, and satellite communications support for sending and receiving text messages when there is no mobile network signal.

The Rococo white version of the phone also has a rear cover design that uses "mother-of-pearl" styling to make every handset unique.

Huawei P60 Pro main specifications

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P60 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display that supports an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. It has an FHD+ resolution (2700 x 1220) and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei

The front display also sees the return of a quad-curved glass design. There's a single hole-punch at the top for the front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor but is 4G only (at least for the Chinese release). It has two storage options - 256GB and 512GB - with memory card support to expand that by up to a further 256GB.

Huawei P60 pro camera specs

The rear camera system is made up of a 48-megapixel main cam, 13-megapixel ultrawide, and 48-megapixel telephoto with "night vision". Huawei claims the phone can receive a "super large amount of light input" with an f/2.1 aperture and 200x digital zoom range (3.5x optical). It uses the industry's "first super-concentrating multi-lens telephoto module", it says.

The front camera is a 13-megapixel ultrawide selfie snapper.

Huawei has added a 4,815mAh battery to the P60 pro that is capable of 88W wired charging, although that's only when using an optional "super fast charging kit". Up to 50W wireless charging is also supported by the handset.

Other Huawei P60 Pro features and price

In terms of other specs and features, the phone is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, while the satellite messaging system is two-way. It comes with Huawei's own Hongmeng OS 3.1 pre-installed.

Huawei

The Huawei P60 Pro is available for pre-order in China now in the Rococo white colourway, plus feather sand purple, emerald, and feather sand black. The 256GB model is priced at 6988 yuan (around £830 at the current exchange rate).

It's not yet clear when an international version might hit the UK and other global markets. The Huawei P50 Pro took 6-months to roll out after its Chinese release, so we hope we won't have to wait that long again.