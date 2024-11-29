Key Takeaways Huawei's Mate 70 smartphone lineup has a new hand-gesture file transfer feature.

The feature lets you grab hold of content on one Huawei device with your hand and drag it to another.

The device runs on Huawei's HarmonyOS Next, not Android. The phone is only available in China.

Sorry Apple's AirDrop, you're no longer the coolest way to transfer files quickly.

Huawei recently announced its new lineup of Mate 70 smartphones, but the thing that's grabbing most people's attention is its crazy new file transfer functionality.

The feature lets users transfer content from one Huawei device to another simply by using hand gestures. It works by clinching your fist at the phone's screen like your grabbing it, dragging it to another Huawei device, and releasing it.

I know this is just a gimmick, but as far as fun smartphone features go, it's the coolest I've seen in a long time. I can't help but notice the feature resembles a Jedi using the force in Star Wars.

Huawei's new phone is only available in China

It's unlikely the phone will come to the U.S.

The new file transfer feature was showcased at a recent Huawei event where the company revealed its new Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro Plus smartphones. The Mate 70 starts at 5,499 yuan (about $760) and aims to be a competitor to Apple's iPhone 16 lineup in China.

It’s not entirely clear how the feature works, but based on videos seen on social media, my guess is that it uses the phone’s camera sensors to activate an AirdDop-like feature. The camera sees your hand gesture, captures the screen, and activates a peer-to-peer Bluetooth connection. Once the other nearby device’s camera sees the receiving hand gesture, it accepts that connection and the file transfer.

The hand-gesture file transfer feature will only be available on Huawei's newest lineup of phones and its MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet. These devices are only available in China currently, and don't feature any hardware from the U.S. due to strict regulations. The new phones also run their own operating system independent of Android called Harmony OS Next.

While we in North America likely won't get a chance to test Huawei's new phones and hand-gesture file transfer feature, hopefully, other Android phone manufacturers in the U.S. see the buzz and implement something similar. I would love to be able to use the power of the force on my phone to send something to a friend.