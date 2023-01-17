The Huawei Mate X3 will be the next flagship phone from the company and offer satellite communications according to a new report.

Huawei's next flagship phone will be the Mate X3, according to a new leak. What's more, the phone is expected to gain a new satellite communications feature similar to that already offered by other high-end devices.

The Huawei Mate X3 was originally rumoured for a late 2022 release but that obviously didn't come to fruition. Now it's list expected to arrive "soon" with a leaker claiming that it will debut before new P60 series. That would make it the next big thing to come out of Huawei and hopefully mean that it isn't all that far off.

The leak, which GSM Arena spotted on Chinese social network Weibo, also suggests that the Huawei Mate X2 will have a new kind of satellite communication technology that will not only put it on a par with the likes of the iPhone 14, but surpass it somewhat.

The iPhone 14 lineup can connect to low earth orbit satellites when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity available and relay a call for help to emergency responders. It's a feature designed to help people be rescued when they would otherwise not be able to call for help, but it's only capable of handling short text messages. The bandwidth is so limited that Apple even handles the messaging itself and simply has users answer a few questions with the answers forwarded to responders.

That's very different to what Huawei will reportedly offer with the Mate X3, according to this report. It has Huawei's technology being a notable upgrade, allowing people to send and receive voice messages when needed.

That would undoubtedly be a big upgrade over what Apple offers and while Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon Satellite feature allows for two-way messaging, there was no mention of voice in its unveiling.

It remains to be seen when Huawei will take the wraps off its new flagship foldable, but expectations continue to grow. And while most people will hope they never need satellite communications, there is little doubt that the feature is a valuable safety net should it ever be required.