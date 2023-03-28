During the Amplify Partner Conference, HP revealed a number of different laptops including the company's first Omen gaming laptop with mini-LED technology.

For 2023, HP is targeting lifestyle gamers that demand the most from their gaming laptops with portable machines that are designed to run even the most demanding AAA games in a smooth and satisfying way.

Omen Transcend 16

The Omen Transcend 16 Laptop is said to be a hybrid device that's perfect for gaming, content creation and multitasking.

Under the hood, it packs up to an Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and a 97Whr battery pack.

It's the screen that's most likely to appeal here though, as the Transcend 16 boasts the first-ever mini-LED display on an Omen laptop.

This display offers HDR 1000, a peak brightness of 1,180 nits and a 240Hz refresh rate. So whether you're creating content, gaming or working on projects, HP says you'll enjoy vibrant true-to-life colour.

This laptop is also the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop that the company has crafted, thanks to a magnesium frame. It weighs under 2.1kg and is just 19.9mm thick. So it should be as portable as it is beautiful.

Next generation Omen 16

The next generation of the Omen 16 laptop has also been revealed and the company says this model is aimed at hardcore gamers.

HP claims this updated model boasts a 119 per cent FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p, which is quite a bold claim. In the real world that equates to 105 FPS on the top-of-the-line 2023 model vs 48 FPS on last year's version.

The Omen 16 is powered by a Core i9-13900HX mobile processor or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, along with as much as an RTX 4080 Laptop graphics card. Like the Transcend, the Omen 16 also includes up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 2 TB PCI Gen4 NVMe, so smooth loading and the power to handle whatever tasks you throw at it.

Victus 16

The Victus 16 meanwhile is aimed firmly at the mainstream. This one offers the flexibility to be used for gaming, school work or entertainment. It comes with "bold" colour options that include mica silver, performance blue and ceramic white. As well as Omen Tempest Cooling solution to ensure it runs cool, even under pressure.

The Victus laptop has spec options that included the Intel Core i7-13700HX mobile CPU or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS along with up to a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

