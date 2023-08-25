HP recently launched a wide range of new gaming laptops, including a number of 'hybrid' models that are designed for both work and play, handling tasks such as schoolwork and content creation, as well as gaming.

However, the Omen 16 remains its no-compromise option for hardcore gamers, and this latest model brings the Omen 16 up to date with the latest processor and graphics options, as well as providing high refresh rate displays for smooth animation and high-speed action.

It's competitively priced for a high-end gaming laptop, and offers a more affordable alternative to rivals such as Razer's extravagantly expensive Blade 16 laptop. But how does it hold up in use? Here's my full review.

HP Omen 16 (2023) It’s not perfect, and the battery life will keep it stuck at home most of the time. However, the Omen 16 provides high-end gaming performance and silky smooth 240Hz display at a competitive price. Pros High-end gaming performance

Competitive price

Good connectivity

240Hz display Cons Display could be brighter

Speakers aren?t very powerful

Modest battery life $1700 at Amazon

Price and options

Display: 16.1-inch QHD (2560x1440, 240Hz) or FHD (1920x1080, 165Hz)

Processor: 13th-generation Intel Core i5/i7/i9 (US only)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060/4070/4080

Memory: 16GB/32GB DDR5-800

Storage: 512GB /1TB/2TB NVMe TLC M.2 solid-state

Customers in the US seem to get the best deal with the Omen 16, both on pricing, and with the range of upgrade options that are available. Pricing in the US starts with a competitive entry-level model at just $1149.99 with a 13th-gen i5 processor, 1920x1080 display, and RTX 3050 graphics. However, the model reviewed here is the mid-range option, which costs $2549.99 with an i7-i3700HX processor, GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB video memory, and quad-HD display (2560x1440) with 240Hz refresh rate. That price also includes 32GB memory and 1TB solid-state drive, and HP's US web site offers one further upgrade, up to an i9-13900HX processor for an additional $500.00.

The i7-based review unit costs £2699.99 in the UK, but the upgrade options outside the US are more limited. You do have the option of choosing different graphics cards, display resolutions, memory and storage. Unfortunately, there was no entry-level i5 option available at the time of this review, and no i9 upgrade either, limiting the Omen 16 to just the i7 processor used here. It's worth mentioning, though, that HP is also planning a version of the Omen 16 that uses AMD processors, although that model wasn't available at the time of this review either.

Design

Dimensions: 235.0 x 369.0 x 259.4mm

Weight: 2.45kg

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A (3.2), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x 3.5mm audio in/out

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

A powerful gaming laptop such as the Omen 16 is never going to be truly portable but HP does a good job of keeping the size and weight down as much as possible. The Omen's sombre all-black design isn't much to look at - apart from the inevitable, gratuitous lighting effects on the keyboard. In fact, the large border running around the top and bottom of the display looks somewhat old fashioned compared to some of the Omen's more streamlined rivals.

HP gets all the basics right, though. The Omen weighs 2.45kg, which isn't too bad for a 16.1-inch laptop such as this, and measures 235mm thick, 369mm wide and 259mm deep. It's just about light enough to carry around in a backpack or travel bag when you're on the move, and feels sturdy enough to cope with a few bumps along the way.

3 Images Close

The keyboard feels firm enough to take a bit of a pounding during long gaming sessions too. HP hasn't attempted to squeeze a numeric keypad alongside the main keyboard either, which is a wise decision as it leaves plenty of room for comfortably sized QWERTY keys on the main keyboard, whilst also providing some extra room for a large set of navigation keys as well.

The size of the Omen also means that there's room for plenty of useful connectivity options, including HDMI for connecting to an external display, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports that also support DisplayPort for video output. There are also two USB-A (3.2) ports, and a combo 3.5mm connector for audio input/output, along with Gigabit Ethernet for a wired network and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

My only complaint here is that the power connector uses a thin metal spindle that juts out from the back of the laptop and looks like an accident waiting to happen.

Display and multimedia

Display (as reviewed): 16.1-inch, 2560x1440 @ 240Hz refresh

Webcam - 1080p

Audio - stereo speakers, with DTS:X Ultra

Having a 4K display on a laptop - whether for gaming or work - has always seemed like an unnecessary expense to me, since few people will have eyesight good enough to really appreciate that level of detail on a compact laptop display. Not to mention, of course, a dedicated gaming rig such as this is also likely to be used at home with a larger external display most of the time.

In contrast, the 2560x1440 resolution of the Omen's 16.1-inch display has always felt like the sweet spot for my aging eyeballs, providing plenty of screen real estate and enough detail to bring 3D games to life without making me squint all the time. The screen could be a little brighter, though - its 300 nits maximum brightness is fine for playing games and watching video, but the colours aren't as crisp and bright as we've seen on some of the Omen's rivals. However, it compensates by providing 240Hz refresh rate, which provides very smooth animation that really allows you to wallow in the lush landscapes on show in games such as Rise Of The Tomb Raider. I also appreciated the decision to opt for a non-reflective matte-finish on the glass panel, which helps to reduce glare and reflection.

The speakers are a more modest affair. The sound quality is fine for listening to some music and casual gaming, but it's not all that powerful and the DTS:X Ultra sound tech - a rival to the Dolby Atmos surround sound technology - didn't rock my world, so a good headset or external speakers will help to immerse you in the action.

The new 1080p webcam works well, though, providing a bright, detailed image even on a typically wet and gloomy British summer morning.

Performance and battery

Choice of i5/i7/i9 processors (US only)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060/4070/4080

Power - 280W adaptor, with 83Whr Li-Ion battery

As mentioned above, my review unit was equipped with the mid-range i7 processor option, rather than the top-of-the-range i9 that is currently only available in the US. Even so, you may not feel the need for that i9 upgrade, as the combination of i7 and RTX 4080 graphics produced very strong performance in all my gaming and graphics tests.

The i7 is a 16-core processor, equipped with eight performance cores that run a maximum 5.0GHz clock speed, along with eight efficiency cores running at a more modest 3.7GHz. When running GeekBench 6, the Omen scored 2,537 for single core performance, and 14,106 for multi-core performance, and those scores leave barely a whisker between the Omen's i7 processor and the i9 used in rivals such as the Asus Zenbook Pro 14.

The Omen also boasts an RTX 4080 graphics card - compared to the RTX 4070 of the Zenbook Pro - which allowed it to romp ahead with 175fps in the Unigine Valley test of 3D performance, while the Zenbook dawdled at 120fps. There was a similar performance gap when running Rise Of The Tomb Raider too, with the Omen hitting a full 200fps on the game's highest graphics settings at 1920x1080, compared to 135fps for the Zenbook. Stepping up to the maximum 2560x1440 resolution barely phased it either, with the Omen cruising along comfortably at 187fps.

It's worth mentioning, though, that those scores were achieved by setting the Omen's 'Tempest' cooling system to its highest performance level, using HP's Omen Hub app. It's well named too, since the constant noise of the fans did sound like a bit of a tempest, humming non-stop the whole time. Turning the settings down reduced the noise quite significantly, but did cause graphics performance to dip by 10 - 15fps as a result, depending on which tests we were running. Still, it's good to know that you have that option if you need it - and, after all, you probably won't notice the noise if you're plugged in with a decent gaming headset.

But, of course, that sort of performance takes its toll on battery life. To be fair, HP only quotes a battery life of 4.5 hours, and the Omen did actually manage to beat that by lasting for almost five hours when using its integrated Intel graphics for streaming video (4 hours and 55 minutes, to be precise). But, clearly, this is not a laptop that's going to leave home very often.

Verdict

HP has made some small compromises to keep the Omen 16 as affordable as possible - the screen could be brighter, and the limited battery life are disappointing, even when using integrated graphics. But the Omen delivers the goods for gaming, with a powerful processor and GPU that provide impressive gaming performance, while the high-refresh display provides smooth, detailed graphics that will help to give you a competitive edge.