HP's Envy x360 line has been shipping around the world for almost a decade. Launched back in 2014, the laptop series keeps people coming back for more thanks to its somewhat sleek design, robust performance and the added bonus of a convertible tablet mode - all while having an affordable price point.

However, the latest series (officially called 15-fh0010na) is unique in that it carries the moniker of "the world's first IMAX Enhanced Certified PC". According to HP, this means the laptop has several features approved by the high-tech theatre company, such as an expanded aspect ratio and theatrical sound, which uses DTS:X technology sound to deliver more immersive spatial audio.

So, how does this machine fare as a dedicated personal computer or even a desktop replacement? Here's my full review.

Pricing, specs and availability options

HP's website lists a number of different feature options for the 15-inch, 2023 version of the Envy x360.

The model I'm testing here is the more expensive, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage for $1,239.99/£999. There is also another cheaper option, which is an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U-powered offering - in the US, this comes with 16GB RAM and a choice of 256GB/512GB/1TB of RAM, starting from $949. In the UK, it is a fixed configuration of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for £799.

Compared to Apple devices, that's pretty good value - especially because, at the time of writing, all of the above prices were considerably cheaper by at least a couple of hundred dollars. That meant the model tested here was actually coming in at $840 - saving $400 off of RRP.

The Cupertino firm's cheapest 15-inch MacBook Air offering, which boasts only 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, will set you back £1,399/$1,299. Admittedly, the Envy x360 doesn't look anywhere near as nice, but Apple's lightweight laptop is more about sacrificing higher specs for a svelt design (1.5kg, 11.5mm thick versus the x360's 1.79kg and 18.3mm thickness), so it's a trade-off. Still, it's good to get an idea of what's available in a similar price range.

HP Envy x360 15.6 (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (up to 4.5 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads) GPU AMD Radeon (integrated) RAM 8GB LPDDR4x-4266 MHz RAM Storage 512GB SSD Battery 4-cell, 55 Wh Li-ion polymer Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6 inches, full HD (1920 x 1080p) Ports 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A (3.2), 3.5mm audio in/out Dimensions 357 x 228 x 18mm Weight 1.79kg Card Reader 1x SD card slot Audio Dual speakers

Design

A well-specced shapeshifter

For a 15-inch laptop, the Envy x360 doesn't break any ground - especially when it comes to size, weight and design. With a mostly boxy feel that's been softened a little by some pretty juvenile-looking rounded edges, it by no means carries the appeal of sleeker devices on the market, like the aforementioned 15-inch Macbook Air.

Still, the Envy x360 isn't an ugly machine by any means. Its aluminium chassis feels solid, like it would take a good beating, and touts a slick sandblasted, anodised finish in a "Nightfall Black" colourway, which actually looks more like a gunmetal colour when in natural light.

The Envy x360's 1.79kg weight doesn't feel as heavy as it sounds for a 13- and 14-inch device, that would be way too weighty. But here, it feels evenly distributed and can even be held comfortably in one hand (although not for long).

During my time using the Envy x360 (around a month), it's proven to be very robust - even after being transported around the world. I've taken it with me on trips to New York and Madrid, and it's survived without incurring any dents or major scratches. I should probably mention, however, that some of the paintwork has started to lift on one of the corners, despite my taking good care of it and transporting it around in a cushioned carry case.

One of this laptop's standout features is its ability to convert from a standard L-shape laptop into a tablet thanks to a 360-degree hinge, which is where it gets its name. This allows the screen to fold back on itself and all the way around, which works well - the hinges effortlessly pivoting when needed without collapsing when unattended.

In tablet mode, it's as bulky and awkward feeling in the hands as you'd expect, but this isn't a design feature that looks to replace your standard tablet. HP's goal here is to offer users an easier way to either view the screen when watching video content or use the included rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen stylus for drawing, designing or taking handwritten digital notes.

As for the keyboard, the Envy x360's keys are certainly on the large size, but this works well since there's plenty of space for them on this 15-inch device. There's no numeric pad, though - not that they're often used these days anyway. Feedback during typing is accurate and sharp, with plenty of travel. It also has backlighting, which is a nice touch (quite literally) - especially for a machine that might see it used for late-night boxset bingeing.

The great thing about using a larger 15-inch laptop over a more travel-friendly 13-inch option is that you normally get a full suite of connectivity. The Enxy x360 is no exception.

It boasts an HDMI port for connecting an external display and two USB-C ports that double as Display Ports for video output. There are two USB-A (3.2) ports for older peripherals, a 3.5mm audio connector and an SD card reader for quicker data transfer between gadgets like SLR cameras. Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E are also on board to handle all the wireless stuff.

Display and multimedia

IMAX certification falls flat

One of the Envy x360's biggest letdowns is the display. With a sizeable 15.6-inch touchscreen real estate, I was expecting something better than a disappointedly standard Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 - especially considering that this is an "IMAX-certified" device.

So, what does this IMAX certification mean exactly? Even after using the laptop for the best part of a month, I'm still not sure. HP's press release says it will offer "a new and seamless way for consumers to experience IMAX quality picture, sound, and premium digital content".

This, the firm says, is down to an exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio on select movies and sequences, an IMAX theatrical sound "mixii", which uses a special variant of DTS:X technology to deliver "heart-pounding immersive sound, rendering clear, rich, and dynamic spatial audio for the most engaging listening experience on speakers or headphones".

It seems like a bit of a gimmick to me because movie-watching on the HP Envy x360 doesn't feel any different from that of any other laptop I've tested recently. What's more, there's no IMAX app or mention of the certification within any of the laptop's included software, nor is there a sticker on the chassis. How am I supposed to get this IMAX experience? It's quite tricky to see what makes this laptop worthy of an IMAX certification.

Despite some slight pixelation around text, the 1080p resolution is absolutely fine for working on, but with a stamp of approval from a company that's all about epic high-quality content experiences, I thought this might at least be a 2K screen so movies appear sharper and more engaging. It's quite ironic that an IMAX-certified laptop actually only has a Full HD display.

While the 15-inch panel has IPS technology, which offers wider viewing angles, so it's better for movie watching, the point of this is kind of lost here since the standard resolution display isn't great for consuming video content on, anyway.

Nevertheless, everything else on the screen works as it should. Touch, for example, is responsive, and Word docs are displayed cleanly, for the most part. Although at only 250 nits, the display isn't as bright as some of its OLED rivals, so I wouldn't recommend it for use in super bright, sunny environments. Outside use, for example? Forget about it.

On the plus side, the Envy x360 does a good job of preventing irritating reflections of light. While the screen is glossy, its panel isn't super-reflective, so that it won't bounce light right into your eyes.

The display is accompanied by a 5MP webcam, which doesn't offer the best quality video, I have to admit, but it'll do fine for the odd video call. As for the built-in Bang & Olufsen speakers, they perform way better than I was expecting. While their design means they lack a bit in bass, they are able to produce a really decent sound that's both louder and richer than the usual thin and harsh audio you get in slimmer laptops.

Performance and battery

A pretty solid showing

The HP Envy x360 model that I reviewed is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU - a departure from the typical Intel chips - alongside 16GB of LPDDR4 memory and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

In a GeekBench 6 test, the Envy x360 scored 1160 for single-core performance and 5451 for multi-core, which is pretty far behind higher specced machines, like the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED. On the other hand, this Asus laptop is a few hundred dollars pricier than the Envy x360. Clearly, you get what you pay for.

Product Price GeekBench 6 single core GeekBench 6 multi core HP Envy x360 $1,100 1,160 5,451 Asus Zenbook 15 OLED $1,300 1,992 9,134 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 $1,249 2,050 6,700

The Envy x360 might not have the powerful Nvidia graphics, but the integrated AMD Radeon GPU is competent enough for most tasks; as long as you're not planning to do any graphically intensive gaming, it should hold up just fine.

Stats aside, when it came to daily needs, the Envy x360 laptop was able to manage most things I threw at it with ease. Take multitasking, for instance, which makes it a breeze. Intensive applications are easy to churn through, and it provides everything you need for everyday tasks.

What was particularly impressive about the Envy x360, though, is how quiet it remained throughout use. Even when running more intense applications, you can barely hear it while tapping away, which is a bonus for those who get distracted easily.

While using the device over long periods, I found it does get a little warm to the touch, especially when throwing more demanding applications at it, but it's nothing worth worrying about. Generally, I found the laptop met all of my daily needs effortlessly and handled Windows 11 exceptionally well, with zero lag when moving from one application to the next.

So what about battery life? HP claims the Envy x360's 55Wh Li-ion polymer battery can run for "up to 12 hours and 30 minutes" per charge. However, any laptop user will know that a manufacturer's projected battery life is never a certainty. During day-to-day use, I found the laptop lasted around 11 hours, which is still enough for a full day's work. This included a mix of general web browsing, video watching, document typing, and the like - all on full brightness.

A feature I really enjoyed was the laptop's fast charge capability, which tops up the laptop to about 50 per cent in just 30 minutes - a lifesaver when you're on the go.

Verdict

There's no denying that the HP Envy x360 is a reliable laptop, offering the specs needed to power you through an average day of office work or content consumption. It's comfortable to type on for prolonged periods and feels sturdy enough to withstand a good knock here and there.

However, there's not a lot that stands out about this device. It's cumbersome and generic looking. While the IMAX certification was a promising prospect, it didn't really amount to much in the end - and doesn't change the fact that the screen is a disappointing resolution.

With reasonable pricing and regular sales making it cheaper still, you're still getting a robust bit of kit for your money. It will handle the most common tasks you throw at it easily and has the battery life to back it up - just don't expect to be blown away.