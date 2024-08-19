Key Takeaways The HP EliteBook 1040 G11 offers a sleek design, fast performance, AI capabilities, and excellent port selection.

It features a powerful Intel Core Ultra CPU, a 14-inch IPS or OLED display, and a 5MP IR front camera.

The laptop primarily targets business users, with a lightweight build and the ability to upgrade some of its components.

When I envision a business laptop, I think of three qualities: powerful, reliable, and secure. The first laptop I think of when I hear business laptop is Lenovo’s long-revered Thinkpad series. However, HP and its EliteBook series have been in the business laptop market for well over a decade.

Business laptops are designed for maximum portable productivity for people who need performance and reliability anywhere they go. This year’s EliteBook lives up to that expectation and delivers powerful performance while being as sleek as ever.

The HP Elitebook 1040 G11 is a great pickup-and-go business laptop thanks to its ultra-light design and reliably excellent performance delivered by its Intel Core Ultra processor. After using this laptop as my daily driver for two weeks, I was genuinely impressed by its performance in everyday productivity tasks and AI capabilities.

Recommended HP EliteBook 1040 G11 The HP EliteBook 1040 G11 is a reliable and sleek business laptop. It has useful AI capabilities and powerful performance thanks to its Intel Core Ultra processor. Pros Sleek lightweight design

Fast performance

Useful AI features

Good port selection Cons Expensive

Average battery life

Plastic bezels $2384 at HP

Price, specs, and availability

The HP Elitebook 1040 G11 is available now in various configurations and warranty/security options starting at $2384.00. The base model features the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 4.5Ghz boost clock CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

A more expensive configuration is the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 5.0Ghz boost clock CPU option, which could cost anywhere from $3,000 to $4,000 depending on the storage and display options selected.

There are several different display configurations for the EliteBook 1040 G11, with varying levels of brightness and privacy options, as well as touchscreen capability. Most configurations share a 14-inch 1920x1200 IPS display. A 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED configuration is available.

These models can get even more expensive if you choose a configuration with a longer warranty and HP Wolf Security, which offers users and businesses “preconfigured enterprise-level protection.” It uses malware prevention, threat containment, OS resiliency, and application persistence to help keep the EliteBook secure and recoverable in the event of a security compromise.

HP EliteBook 1040 G11 Operating System Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5, 7 GPU Intel Arc Graphics RAM 16GB, 32GB Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 56 WHr, 68WHr Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 1920 x 1200, 2880 x 1800 Camera Front Camera Speakers Quad Stereo Ports 1 nano SIM, 1 USB Type-C 10Gbps, 1 USB A, 1 HDMI 2.1, 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, Stereo/Headphone Jack Weight 2.6 lbs Brand HP Model EliteBook 1040 G11 Adaptor and Battery 65W USB Type-C adapter Webcam 5-megapixel IR Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E Colors Silver Keyboard HP Premium Keyboard, backlit, spill-resistant, full-size, DuraKeys Display type IPS 60Hz, OLED 120Hz Security HP Wolf Security Expand

Design

Slim, sleek, and light

Close

There’s a lot to like about the HP EliteBook 1040 G11, starting with its premium sleek design. Its aluminum frame has a nice texture that feels great to hold and walk around with. I prefer laptops with a clean, minimal design. Sitting next to my M1 MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 15, the EliteBook fits in well and scores good points in the looks department.

At just 2.6 lbs, the EliteBook has a thin, light chassis that isn’t flimsy. Its chassis feels rigid and sturdy and wasn’t susceptible to any bending or flexing when I tried to. This makes the EliteBook great for traveling and will slide well into any backpack or carry-on.

"The display is also not fully glass and features plastic bezels bordering it. It’s a bit of a disappointment, as the cheaper bezels detract from the premium design of the rest of the laptop."

The EliteBook's lid is smooth and easily opened with one hand. Behind that lid is a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution 60Hz IPS display that honestly didn’t impress me all that much. It looks decent, but I immediately noticed the screen's 60Hz refresh rate. It would be nice if HP offered a higher refresh rate IPS display as a configuration option. After using a 144Hz monitor in my home office and having ProMotion on my MacBook and iPhone when I’m on the go, I’ve become highly adjusted to higher refresh rate displays. The 120Hz OLED option is there, but if you don't want an OLED, and prefer IPS on a laptop, you're stuck with 60Hz.

The display is also not fully glass and features plastic bezels bordering it. It’s a bit of a disappointment, as the cheaper bezels detract from the premium design of the rest of the laptop.

If I were considering buying the HP EliteBook 1040 G11, I would definitely go with the 120Hz OLED display. While businesses looking to buy a fleet of these might not make that choice, it’s certainly one I would make as an individual consumer buying this laptop.

The EliteBook comes equipped with a 5-megapixel IR camera located at the top of the screen. I conducted a few video calls on Discord using the webcam, and the calls looked clear. The webcam also has a privacy shutter which hides your webcam simply by sliding the tab above the camera.

It also supports Windows Hello, which works most of the time. I had some days when Windows Hello worked marvelously, and other days when it was constantly telling me to be further away from the laptop for it to work, which I found frustrating. Not sure if this was just an issue I experienced, but it's worth mentioning.

Another cool feature is that you can set the laptop to automatically turn off the screen when you walk away and turn it back on automatically when you re-approach the laptop. The feature is called Presence and is located under Power & Battery in Windows 11 settings. It even lets you select a custom detection distance for walking away and re-approaching.

It's really cool to walk back to my desk, sit in front of the EliteBook, and have it immediately turn back on. Of course, having the screen turn off when you walk away helps preserve the battery, which is a bonus plus.

Keyboard, trackpad, and ports