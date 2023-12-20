HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch $250 $500 Save $250 This HP Chromebook has 128GB of storage space, 8GB of RAM, and a reliable Intel Core i3 processor. Its regular price is $500, so being able to snag it for $250 is a option, especially if you need a new laptop for the second half of the school year or have been waiting for an upgrade. $250 at Best Buy

In the computing world, Chromebooks are often underappreciated. For example, the one we're looking at today comes with some respectable specs at a price that'll make any Windows laptop or MacBook fan do a double-take. At $250, this 15.6-inch Chromebook is just as good as the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it a perfect last-minute holiday gift for students or anyone who could benefit from a well-priced, functional new laptop.

Why this 15.6-inch HP Chromebook Plus is worth your money

Perhaps the most obvious benefit of this laptop is the screen — it's large enough to handle your work and entertainment needs at 15.6 inches. It also features a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, so you can enjoy YouTube videos and other streaming content in 1080p without any issues. Obviously, the drawback there is that it isn't as portable as a 13-inch laptop, but if you plan to carry it around in a backpack, the extra space shouldn't be too much of a problem, and for many, it'll be worth it to have the extra screen space to work with.

The specs are modest, but for $250, they're more than you'll find with any other operating system. An Intel Core i3 processor runs the show, and 8GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking on a Chrome OS-based laptop. You also get a 128GB SSD for storing files locally. Since a large part of the appeal of Chromebooks is the ability to work in the Cloud, you shouldn't need more space than that.

The biggest thing to remember is whether Chrome OS is suitable for your needs. It does come with some limitations that MacBooks and Windows laptops won't have, but it also streamlines workflows and makes things easier for anyone willing to be part of Google's ecosystem. If you decide to try this affordable laptop, check out our massive list of Chromebook tips and tricks that'll help you get started smoothly.

